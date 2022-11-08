ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Tesla recalls over 40K vehicles due to power steering issue

By Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DV1IA_0j3WyvUP00
FILE – A Tesla Model S is plugged in at a vehicle Supercharging station in Seabrook, N.H., Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is recalling about 40,170 of its Model S and Model X vehicles over concerns they could lose power steering, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Only around 1% of these 2017-21 Model S and Model X vehicles are affected.

As a result of a recent firmware update, the affected vehicles’ electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system may mistake ordinary road conditions (like potholes and bumps) as unexpected events, triggering a loss of power steering, according to the report.

Tesla said over 97% of vehicles under this recall have already been updated over the air. No further action will be needed from owners using Tesla firmware 2022.36.5 or later, the company says.

The electric vehicle manufacturer says all Tesla stores and service centers will be notified about the recall and that owner notification letters should be sent out.

Tesla said it’s not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Several Tesla models have been the subject of recalls this year, with Reuters reporting Tesla has issued 17 recalls covering 3.4 million vehicles in 2022. As of Tuesday, Tesla shares were down 1.4% during pre-market trading, a trend Forbes says has been seen after previous recalls as well.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates.   Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul searching” to figure out why […]
DC News Now

VA Playoffs: Region first round highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — First round of region playoffs in Virginia, as team’s continue their quest for a state title. Robinson at No. 18 Lake Braddock After being down 13-3 at the half, the Bruins outscored the Rams 21-0 in the second half. Lake Braddock moves on to the 6C Region semis, defeating […]
VIRGINIA STATE
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Model 3 Updates For 2023

There are a number of new updates coming for Tesla vehicles in 2023 and we've got them to share with you. Tesla often makes updates to their vehicles based on findings and feedback. There is information about upcoming changes to the Tesla Model 3 and here is what the future holds.
insideevs.com

Tesla's Earnings Per Car Are About Eight Times More Than Toyota's

While Tesla got off to a very slow and troubled start, it has been proving for years that a company can actually profit from EVs. One of the biggest reasons legacy automakers took their time on EV development and production was due to the fact that they'd most certainly lose money, at least initially. Fast-forward to today, and Tesla may earn about eight times more per car sold than automotive powerhouse Toyota.
tipranks.com

Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
MotorBiscuit

Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads?

Here's a look at how electric vehicle (EV) brakes are different from those in internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, and whether or not EVs have brake pads. The post Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KOCO

Tesla drivers will be able to make Zoom calls from their car

Tesla drivers will soon be able to take a video call directly from their vehicle's touchscreen dashboard, Zoom announced Tuesday. The video call provider announced on Tuesday during its annual Zoomtopia conference, where it typically teases new features to support remote calls, that its software is coming to Tesla's built-in infotainment center. In a pre-recorded demo video shown at the event, a Tesla driver is seen taking a Zoom call while recharging her vehicle.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Recalls 40,000 Model S And X EVs For Potential Power Steering Failure

Tesla has voluntarily issued another recall, this time for Model S and Model X. Fortunately, this issue will be fixed with a quick over-the-air update. However, this is still a recall in the eyes of both the NHTSA and Tesla. The automaker previously recalled the Model S for steering-related issues recall the Model S for steering-related problems back in 2018.
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Musk dismisses reports of China-built cars being shipped to North America

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the carmaker would not ship vehicles built in China at the company’s Shanghai plant to North America. This morning, Reuters published a report citing “two people with knowledge of the planning,” indicating Tesla would ship vehicles from China to the United States and Canada to combat slowing demand in China while production rates have increased due to upgrades at the plant. The report indicated Tesla was experiencing slower demand in China for its vehicles, where they are the most cost-advantageous.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DC News Now

Student loan forgiveness was blocked again. Will borrowers see relief?

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Millions of Americans were blocked, again, from receiving up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness Thursday, after a federal judge in Texas ruled the Biden administration’s relief effort was unlawful. The judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, said the president can not order the Department of Education cancel federal […]
TEXAS STATE
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 10, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (9-1) – Last week: 2 […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy