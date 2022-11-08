Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Texas (UIL) High School Football Playoff Brackets, Scores
The 2022 Texas high school football playoffs have finally arrived. The bi-district round of the UIL playoffs kicks off Thursday and continues through Saturday across the Lone Star State. You can follow all of the playoff action on SBLive Texas including live scores, video highlights, top performers, game stories and much more.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
The Chiefs did not come through for their bettors as nearly two-touchdown favorites last week, needing overtime to take down Tennessee at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s worth bringing that up now, as Jacksonville — truthfully — is about the same caliber team as Tennessee, even if its strengths and weaknesses lie in different areas.
Wichita Eagle
Miyan Williams injury: Status of Ohio State running back after being carted off
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was carted off the field on Saturday after sustaining an apparent lower body injury in the game against Indiana. Williams took the ball on a 2nd and 6 play near the red zone and was tackled on a routine play, but immediately grasped his right leg and called for trainers moments after the play was over.
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy hauls in circus TD catch
Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy hauled in one of the craziest touchdown catches of the college football season on Saturday. Notre Dame's offense was sitting at 1st and 10 and elected to go deep from the Navy 38 yard line. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne had some time to move...
Wichita Eagle
Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals
CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans
The Denver Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Broncos traveled to London and picked up their third win of the season, they had their bye week, which gives them a slight advantage as they are more rested than the Titans, who played last week.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Gottlieb Ayedze, Offensive Lineman, Frostburg Bobcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Saquon Barkley Not Taking Struggling Texans Run Defense for Granted. By Patricia Traina Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
Odds Lions Beat Bears to End Road Losing Streak
On Sunday, the Lions (2-6) will square off with the Bears (3-6) for the first time this season. The Week 10 tilt presents Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit with quite the challenge. It's being tasked with limiting the production of Chicago dual-threat passer Justin Fields. The Achilles' heel of...
Wichita Eagle
Will P.J. Walker Start Against Baltimore?
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made the surprising decision to stick with P.J. Walker at quarterback for this week's game against Atlanta after his poor outing against Cincinnati just days before. In the blowout loss to the Bengals, Walker went 3/10 for nine yards, two picks, and a passer...
Wichita Eagle
Out of Control: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Not Focused on Looming Carson Wentz Decision
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has shut down every attempt to discuss it, but quarterback Carson Wentz is eligible to return from injury next week, and that possess a very important question. Who starts at quarterback in Week 11 against the Houston Texans?. In what will be...
Wichita Eagle
Tyreek Hill Feels Skeptics Owe Tua Tagovailoa an Apology
View the original article to see embedded media. Tyreek Hill has been one of Tua Tagovailoa’s most vocal supporters since joining the Dolphins during the offseason. On Friday, the star receiver again went to bat for his flourishing third-year quarterback. The Dolphins (6–3) jumped out to a hot start...
CFB Scores: Kentucky and Liberty go down in upsets, Week 11 college football scores
The 2022 college football season is underway as more than 100 teams compete for 13 weeks for one of four
Wichita Eagle
Bronny, Bryce James Wow Fans During High School’s Dunk Contest
While LeBron James has been nursing a left hip abductor strain following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night, the star had the chance to witness a prolific performance from his sons, Bronny and Bryce, on Thursday night. James, along with his wife, Savannah, sat courtside at...
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 8 p.m. EST. Charlotte continues to limp along through the month of November without the services of LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion). On Friday, the Hornets...
