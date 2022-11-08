A collaboration of multiple sheriff's offices reveals that over 400 sex offenders are missing statewide

Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King talks re-election
Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Thursday to talk about being re-elected in Tuesday's election. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
accesswdun.com
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. “Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other...
accesswdun.com
Football: North Forsyth, Gainesville headline Week 1 playoff radio lineup
A dozen Northeast Georgia-area teams in the Georgia High School Association, GIAA and GAPPS will begin the Road to Georgia State on Friday. The GHSA has split the first-round playoff action into two days, with Class 1A, 2A, 4A, and 6A playing on Friday and Class 3A, 5A and 7A on Saturday.
accesswdun.com
1st round previews: Dozen teams begin quest for state titles
A dozen Northeast Georgia-area teams in the Georgia High School Association, GIAA, and GAPPS will get their quests for state titles under way this weekend. However, for the first the GHSA will hold scheduled first round games on Saturday to help alleviate a referee shortage around the state. Classes 7A, 5A, and 3A will play on Saturday. The rest of the classifications will kickoff on Friday, as will the GIAA and GAPPS leagues.
Comments / 0