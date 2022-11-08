Michigan was the home team on Friday night at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, but it didn't feel like it for much of the game against Eastern Michigan. The EMU contingent traveled well and supported their local star Emoni Bates in his Eagles debut, and Bates did not disappoint. The Ypsilanti product scored 30, and was a problem for the Wolverines all night, but it was not enough.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO