Wichita Eagle

Michigan Guts Out Win Over Feisty, Skilled Eastern Michigan

Michigan was the home team on Friday night at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, but it didn't feel like it for much of the game against Eastern Michigan. The EMU contingent traveled well and supported their local star Emoni Bates in his Eagles debut, and Bates did not disappoint. The Ypsilanti product scored 30, and was a problem for the Wolverines all night, but it was not enough.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Emoni Bates Scores 30 in Eastern Michigan Debut vs. Michigan

Emoni Bates had a rocky time at Memphis last year, after reclassifying up a year to start his college career early. The season included an extended absence from the team and ultimately he opted for a transfer. Now, he is at Eastern Michigan, and he impressed in his first game of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI

