Wichita Eagle
Michigan Guts Out Win Over Feisty, Skilled Eastern Michigan
Michigan was the home team on Friday night at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, but it didn't feel like it for much of the game against Eastern Michigan. The EMU contingent traveled well and supported their local star Emoni Bates in his Eagles debut, and Bates did not disappoint. The Ypsilanti product scored 30, and was a problem for the Wolverines all night, but it was not enough.
Wichita Eagle
3 Up, 3 Down: Michigan State finds offensive balance in win over Rutgers
Michigan State got itself back on track to earn a bowl bid with an upset victory last week against Illinois, and the Spartans stayed on track today with a 27-21 win over Rutgers. Since losing four in a row earlier this season, Michigan State has now won three out of...
Wichita Eagle
Emoni Bates Scores 30 in Eastern Michigan Debut vs. Michigan
Emoni Bates had a rocky time at Memphis last year, after reclassifying up a year to start his college career early. The season included an extended absence from the team and ultimately he opted for a transfer. Now, he is at Eastern Michigan, and he impressed in his first game of the season.
Wichita Eagle
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Michigan State men’s basketball: Live stream online; TV channel
No. 2 ranked Gonzaga takes on Michigan state for the first time in more than a decade, as the two celebrate Veteran's Day in the Armed Forces Classic with a memorable showdown aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Friday. The game is being played on the ship...
