Wichita Eagle
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros To Re-Sign Reliever
The Houston Astros put the tumult of the past couple of days behind them as they started protecting their players from free agency. On Saturday, ESPN reported that the Astors and reliever Rafael Montero have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million deal to help keep the Astros' bullpen intact after winning the World Series.
Wichita Eagle
Phillies Should Take Note as Relief Pitching Market Begins to Take Shape
The Philadelphia Phillies will be in the market for relief pitching this offseason. David Robertson, Brad Hand, Zach Eflin, and Corey Knebel — all of whom played significant roles in the Phillies’ arm barn last season — are free agents, leaving the team with several bullpen spots to fill. With few internal options available, Dave Dombrowski will have to sign at least two veteran relievers to join Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, and Nick Nelson in the bullpen.
Wichita Eagle
Rangers Still Have Chance at No. 1 2023 Pick
The Texas Rangers have a 5.5 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft when the league’s first draft lottery is held on Dec. 6 at the Winter Meetings. The lottery will be hosted in San Diego at 6:30 p.m. local time on...
Wichita Eagle
Phillies to Face New Qualifying Offer Penalties This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies know how it feels to lose a draft pick. They have lost five picks in the last five years for signing free agents who received the qualifying offer. In 2017-18, it was Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta. Then it was Bryce Harper, and the year after that it was Zack Wheeler. They saved their second-round draft pick in 2021 when they re-signed J.T. Realmuto, their own QO free agent, but they lost it again this past season by nabbing Nick Castellanos.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: LA’s Top Reliever Goes Under the Knife for Shoulder Injury
Dodgers' right-hander Blake Treinen underwent surgery today on his right-shoulder labrum and rotator cuff. Treinen could miss the 2023 season due to the recovery. The rehab process takes around ten months for the surgery he received. He managed to pitch in 2022 despite battling that injury last season that caused him to miss months.
Wichita Eagle
Seuly Matias and Multiple Others Elect Free Agency
The 2022 offseason is critical for the Kansas City Royals not only at the major league level, but the club has some things to sort out in its minor league ranks as well. Some of those decisions have already been made, as a group of nine players headlined by outfield prospect Seuly Matias has elected free agency. MiLB Transactions first had the full list:
