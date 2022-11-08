Read full article on original website
Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers
Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs
Thunder Top Raptors, Escape Losing Spell
Oklahoma City snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night, taking down the Toronto Raptors 132-113 at the Paycom Center. Toronto was without all-star forward Pascal Siakam, but Chris Boucher picked up the slack in his absence, scoring 20 points and notching 12 rebounds. For the Thunder, two-way guard Eugene Omoruyi led the way with 22 points and three rebounds while shooting 8-for-10 from the field. Oklahoma City finished the contest with eight players in double figures.
76ers Injury Report: Paul Reed’s Status vs. Hawks
Going into Saturday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers added the young veteran center Paul Reed to their injury report. According to the team, Reed is dealing with a right knee contusion. As a result, he’s questionable for the Saturday night rematch against the Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 8 p.m. EST. Charlotte continues to limp along through the month of November without the services of LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion). On Friday, the Hornets...
Will Aaron Wiggins Crack Thunder’s Rotation Consistently?
Since drafting Aaron Wiggins with the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, he’s been nothing but a bright spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though he doesn't display All-Star potential, he does display potential to be one of the most consistent role players the Thunder will have seen in a while.
Mavs Step Back: Doncic Overworked; Will Dallas Learn From Nowitzki Era Mistakes?
As great of a career as Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki had, there will always be a lot of 'what-ifs' when it comes to how the Mavs' front office approached their team-building strategies after he won his first and only championship in 2011. What if Dallas had brought Tyson Chandler...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Gets Real About Roster
A lot of the talk centered around your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season roster consists of which players the Lakers can get and what trades make the most sense without completely giving up on the season. It remains to be seen whether big time free agents will want to make their way to the Lakers in the immediate future, but head coach Darvin Ham keeps it real with the problems surrounding the team.
Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?
On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
It was pretty apparent to anyone forcing themselves to pay attention to your sorry 33-49 Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 NBA season that, of the team's two semi-washed-up former All-Star centers, Dwight Howard was significantly better than DeAndre Jordan. Jordan was so unplayable for L.A. that the team eventually cut his veteran salary halfway through the season.
Lakers News: Kings Speak Loudly In Los Angeles, Beat L.A. 120-114
On Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, albeit without LeBron James, your Los Angeles Lakers were their own worst enemy. The club coughed up late leads with head-scratching decision-making down the stretch of both halves to fumble away a winnable home game against the Sacramento Kings, ultimately losing 120-114. This victory...
Report: Miami Heat’s Max Strus Rumored In Trade For Jae Crowder
The Miami Heat are so desperate at power forward they may consider trading one of their key pieces in order to fulfill the void. Max Strus could be a potential trade asset in the Heat's pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the Heat have made contact with the Suns.
76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Saturday night in hopes of closing out the week on a high note. On Monday, the Sixers hosted the Phoenix Suns. Coming off two-straight losses, the road didn’t get much easier for the Sixers, who hosted a Western Conference contender to begin the week. Fortunately for the Sixers, they got out of their slump and picked up their fifth win of the year by taking down the Suns.
Lakers News: Odds And Props Ahead Of Kings-Lakers Tonight
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing their best player tonight as they try to end a four-game winning streak against the Sacramento Kings at "The Crypt." Unfortunately, without LeBron James (left adductor strain) available, the team will probably lose, in this writer's estimation. It's also the official line in...
Miami Heat Slashes Ties With FTX
FTX, the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, conducted numerous deals with sports franchises in 2021, but now teams are slashing their connections rapidly. The Miami Heat is the first one to cut its ties with the Bahamian-based brokerage. In 2021, FTX agreed to a 19-year deal to pay $135 million to change...
Odds Lions Beat Bears to End Road Losing Streak
On Sunday, the Lions (2-6) will square off with the Bears (3-6) for the first time this season. The Week 10 tilt presents Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit with quite the challenge. It's being tasked with limiting the production of Chicago dual-threat passer Justin Fields. The Achilles' heel of...
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans
The Denver Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Broncos traveled to London and picked up their third win of the season, they had their bye week, which gives them a slight advantage as they are more rested than the Titans, who played last week.
Bills vs. Vikings, Diggs vs. Jefferson - How to Watch, Odds, Allen News
The Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the NFL season on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park ... with the "Josh Watch'' at the center of it all. Each team leads its respective division and is having a successful season at the halfway point. But beyond injury updates on QB Allen, another storyline: they have a very close tie to each other that has contributed to the success of both organizations.
Jalen Hurts Has Surprising SEC Answer for Loudest Stadium
View the original article to see embedded media. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has achieved an impressive level of NFL stardom this season, putting together an MVP-caliber campaign at quarterback for the undefeated Eagles. Hurts has always been a gamer. It was the case when he commanded the Alabama offense under...
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
