Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Why (big picture) this KC test is similar to the last one
The Chiefs did not come through for their bettors as nearly two-touchdown favorites last week, needing overtime to take down Tennessee at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s worth bringing that up now, as Jacksonville — truthfully — is about the same caliber team as Tennessee, even if its strengths and weaknesses lie in different areas.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Place CB William Jackson on IR
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will lose their newly-acquired cornerback for at least four weeks as they place William Jackson on Injured Reserve. Jackson has been dealing with a back injury since Oct. 19. He has kept him off the field for multiple weeks with the Washington Commanders and left him sidelined at practice during the Steelers entire week of preparation.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Gottlieb Ayedze, Offensive Lineman, Frostburg Bobcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Saquon Barkley Not Taking Struggling Texans Run Defense for Granted. By Patricia Traina Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment. Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report.
Wichita Eagle
Josh McDaniels on Raiders’ Decision to Place Waller/Renfrow on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without two of their receiving threats in tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Sunday. Both placers were placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday, with Waller declared to miss at least four weeks. "I think they tried hard to...
Wichita Eagle
Miyan Williams injury: Status of Ohio State running back after being carted off
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was carted off the field on Saturday after sustaining an apparent lower body injury in the game against Indiana. Williams took the ball on a 2nd and 6 play near the red zone and was tackled on a routine play, but immediately grasped his right leg and called for trainers moments after the play was over.
Wichita Eagle
76ers Injury Report: Paul Reed’s Status vs. Hawks
Going into Saturday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers added the young veteran center Paul Reed to their injury report. According to the team, Reed is dealing with a right knee contusion. As a result, he’s questionable for the Saturday night rematch against the Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.
Wichita Eagle
Will P.J. Walker Start Against Baltimore?
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made the surprising decision to stick with P.J. Walker at quarterback for this week's game against Atlanta after his poor outing against Cincinnati just days before. In the blowout loss to the Bengals, Walker went 3/10 for nine yards, two picks, and a passer...
Wichita Eagle
Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
Wichita Eagle
Harbaugh Expects Ravens to Feed Off Roquan Smith’s Energy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was thrilled when the team acquired Roquan Smith. Smith is not only a game-wrecker, he helps the players around him perform at an even higher level. “I think good players and great players make everybody around them better; would you agree...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy hauls in circus TD catch
Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy hauled in one of the craziest touchdown catches of the college football season on Saturday. Notre Dame's offense was sitting at 1st and 10 and elected to go deep from the Navy 38 yard line. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne had some time to move...
Wichita Eagle
Odds Lions Beat Bears to End Road Losing Streak
On Sunday, the Lions (2-6) will square off with the Bears (3-6) for the first time this season. The Week 10 tilt presents Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit with quite the challenge. It's being tasked with limiting the production of Chicago dual-threat passer Justin Fields. The Achilles' heel of...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans
The Denver Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Broncos traveled to London and picked up their third win of the season, they had their bye week, which gives them a slight advantage as they are more rested than the Titans, who played last week.
Wichita Eagle
3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Titans
The Denver Broncos' season is at a tipping point. At 3-5, there is no margin for error. Failure is not an option if the Broncos have any hope of competing for a playoff spot. A win against the battle-hardened Tennessee Titans squad would be the perfect medicine to get the Orange and Blue ready for a tougher portion of the schedule.
Wichita Eagle
Out of Control: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Not Focused on Looming Carson Wentz Decision
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has shut down every attempt to discuss it, but quarterback Carson Wentz is eligible to return from injury next week, and that possess a very important question. Who starts at quarterback in Week 11 against the Houston Texans?. In what will be...
Wichita Eagle
Top 10 Clashes in Packers-Cowboys Rivalry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys will renew their storied rivalry on Sunday at Lambeau Field. These two perennial powerhouses have played in a lot of huge games over the years, including memorable playoff victories by the Packers in 2014 and 2016. At this...
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts Has Surprising SEC Answer for Loudest Stadium
View the original article to see embedded media. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has achieved an impressive level of NFL stardom this season, putting together an MVP-caliber campaign at quarterback for the undefeated Eagles. Hurts has always been a gamer. It was the case when he commanded the Alabama offense under...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman misses second straight day of practice
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s availability remains a bit of an unknown approaching Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs on Thursday announced that Hardman wouldn’t practice in the afternoon, marking a second straight day of missed work. Hardman is dealing...
Wichita Eagle
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys at Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Some Weird Winning Numbers
For the first time in his career, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could finish the season with a losing record against the NFC East. Cowboys fans know all too well the impressive stats that Rodgers has stacked up against Dallas, highlighted by his 7-2 mark as a starter. But...
Comments / 0