Omaha, NE

1011now.com

Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street. LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Thief steals anti-theft tech from Omaha security company

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding. Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire. Crews went to a home near 192nd and William Street right before midnight Friday and declared a fire after seeing smoke and flames while arriving at the scene. It’s reported everyone...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Overnight Accident Causes Life Threatening Injury

(KFOR News November 12, 2022) Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an overnight accident at the intersection of 70th & O. LPD told KFOR News they were called to scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning and that upon arrival they had received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel utilized equipment to extract the driver of the Malibu, a Lincoln male in his 20s, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver, a Lincoln male in his late teens, is currently receiving care at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time pending further investigation and notifications. The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. Sunday night, the OPD traffic unit was monitoring speeders on West Dodge Road — specifically between Interstate 680 and 156th Street.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln

The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday.
OMAHA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Investigates property damage, shooting injuries

OMAHA, Neb. -- Around 9:35 p.m., Omaha Police said they were on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles street and observed what appeared to be a property damage accident. OPD said it happened near Highway 75 and Charles, and upon approach officers learned the two occupants, a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding. Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. Creighton doctor leads group to...
OMAHA, NE

