PBMC to close its skilled nursing facility by year’s end, will repurpose space for other clinical needs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Related
Turning food scraps into fertilizer: Riverhead launches pilot program in partnership with residents and businesses
Riverhead Town is conducting a pilot food scrap collection program, with the goals of providing material for composting to local farms and reducing greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change. The pilot program began in the beginning of August as a collaborative effort between the town’s Environmental Advisory Committee, engineering...
Learn about slavery on the North Fork from the mid-1600s until N.Y. abolition in 1827
Learn about the history of slavery on the North Fork on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jamesport Meeting House led by the North Fork Project team. The team will lay out the history of slavery on the North Fork from the mid-1600s until New York State abolition in 1827. An estimated 550 people were enslaved during that time and the team will share the people’s names, their stories, experiences and more.
Northwell Funding Helps Move Holiday Spectacular Back to Wall Street
The Huntington holiday spectular will be back on Wall Street this year, thanks to support from Northwell Health. The Huntington Village Business Improvement District and Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth announced Friday morning that the event, with its 65-foot multimedia Christmas tree, provided by Looks Great Read More ...
Introduction to ‘Neighborhood Watch’ hosted by the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association
Learn more about neighborhood watches and tactics to protect neighborhoods on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Riverhead Free Library hosted by the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association. Riverhead Police Lt. Jonathan Devereaux will lead participants through conversations about public and personal safety. These will include simple ways...
Hempstead Turnpike reopens after crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The school has also added extra public safety officers to road level crossings to keep people safe.
Riverhead officials remain in a standoff over paying the cost of loose leaf pickup program
As the winter months approach, bringing the potential for snowfall while leaves still lay upon town roads, town officials are scrambling to find a way to resolve what they hope is the final dispute between the Town Board and the highway superintendent over who pays for loose leaf pickup in Riverhead.
Volunteers work to save Brentwood VFW hall from closing due to disrepair
The commander of the Brentwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6431 on Wurz Street says the building has been in a state of disrepair for the past several years.
LI construction worker dies after 13-foot fall off roof of home
A 39-year-old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell nearly 13 feet off the roof of a Suffolk County home, Southold Town Police said.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Announces Career Exploration Events
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs will host a series of upcoming career exploration events. Jobseekers and residents looking for a change in career or new employment opportunities are encouraged to attend. “November is ‘National Career Development Month’...
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff Announces New Tool to Aid Officers in Communicating with Hearing Impaired
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Councilman James O’Connor joined with community advocates today to announce a new program to assist Deputy Sheriffs communicate with deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired residents. “While speaking to our constituents in the deaf and...
therealdeal.com
Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
Long Island Fire Departments Receive ASPCA Public Service Award
Firefighters from three Long Island fire departments in Islip received this year's ASPCA Public Service Award.
Scallops keep dying in Long Island’s Peconic Bay, harming the local fishing community
The sun rises over the Peconic Bay wetlands. This year represents the fourth in a row of record die-offs for Peconic Bay scallops. Scientists blame parasites encouraged by the climate crisis. But they’re also hopeful the marine animal could be saved before the industry goes bust. [ more › ]
Rockville Centre residents question high surcharges on utility bills
According to the village, there are two parts to their electric bill - the base rate and fuel adjustment surcharge.
Huntington Village reinstates Holiday Spectacular featuring 65-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street
The town has reinstated its annual Holiday Spectacular -- which features a 65-foot Christmas tree and closes down Wall Street.
longislandadvance.net
Bellport’s breach closes after 10 years
The breach at Bellport’s Old/New Inlet, opened during Superstorm Sandy nearly 10 years ago to the day, has completely closed, meaning there is no longer exchange of tidal waters between the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
News 12
Christopher Loeb files lawsuit against Suffolk County, police department
Suffolk County and its police department are facing a federal lawsuit from a Long Island man who says he was beaten and terrorized by officers. News 12 has learned the suit filed by Christopher Loeb alleges five Suffolk officers directed a police dog to attack him, seriously injuring him. The...
Suffolk County Police say 5-year-old was hospitalized for eating cannabis-infused Halloween candy
Suffolk County Police say a Shirley 5-year-old was hospitalized for eating a cannabis-infused candy they got from trick-or-treating.
27east.com
Truck Driver Describes Multi-car Crash on County Road 39 in Southampton
Heading east on County Road 39 with a delivery, truck driver Lamar Robinson of Yaphank was listening to Amazon Music and cruising under clear skies on the morning of Wednesday,... more. In the final installment of The Express News Group’s series, “Innovating Health Care on the ... by Staff Writer...
27east.com
Seniors Decry Changes to Annual Leaf Pick-up Program in Southampton Town
Complaints have arisen — piles of them — from community members angry about changes to the Southampton Town Highway Department’s annual leaf pick-up program. Specifically, older residents were irked to... more. Jerry Gaston of Water Mill died on November 9 at the East End Hospice Kanas ......
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 1