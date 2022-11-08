PBMC to close its skilled nursing facility by year’s end, will repurpose space for other clinical needs

Learn about the history of slavery on the North Fork on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jamesport Meeting House led by the North Fork Project team. The team will lay out the history of slavery on the North Fork from the mid-1600s until New York State abolition in 1827. An estimated 550 people were enslaved during that time and the team will share the people’s names, their stories, experiences and more.

JAMESPORT, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO