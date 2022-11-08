Read full article on original website
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction Woman Sentenced for Stealing More Than $250,000 from Her Customers
Grand Junction woman, Debra Campbell, is facing 37 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution fees of $410,889 for wire fraud and filing false tax returns by the United States Attorney’s office for the District of Colorado. At age 66, Debra will be behind bars until 2025 and will be on supervised release for another 3 years.
Grand Junction Hospital Nurse Accused of Heinous Patient Assaults
A former nurse employed by St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado has been accused of atrocious acts. According to an arrest affidavit by Grand Junction Police, Christopher Lambros, 61, was arrested on October 25, 2022, for 3 Felony counts of sexual assault. Caught in the Act at St. Mary's...
1st Round Of Motion Hearings Underway In Case Against Brian Cohee
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Murder trial of Brian Cohee II drew another step closer Thursday. Motion Hearings took place in Judge Richard Gurley’s court. The big topic in the morning’s session was body camera footage. In fact, the Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy who’s footage was submitted to the court, only was given his […]
KJCT8
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fight at Fantasy’s Night Club left several people injured. At approximately 3 a.m. a fight occurred that sent one person to the Hospital, another was arrested and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Others who were injured were treated on scene by...
nbc11news.com
Intoxicated driver attempts to evade police near Loma
MACK, Colo. (KKCO) - An intoxicated driver drove off in the middle of a traffic stop on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, a Colorado State Trooper stopped a truck after reports were made that the driver was drunk. While the trooper and driver were...
fruitanews.org
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Fruita
On August 26th, 2022 a man was arrested for attempted murder in Fruita Colorado. Nathan D. Brach, 41, was arrested for 8 different charges these past weeks. According to online Mesa County Jail Records these charges includes attempted second degree murder, assault with strangulation, false imprisonment, menacing and more. The...
nbc11news.com
Veterans Day Ceremony in Fruita
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - From parks to schools, people stopped on Friday to thank the men and women who joined the military and served our country. These kinds of ceremonies are deeply personal and impact thousands in our community. Let’s put it in perspective, in Mesa County alone, 11,000 of your neighbors are veterans.
Grand Junction Homicide: Shooting Leaves One Dead, Suspect In Custody
A Grand Junction man is in police custody following an early morning shooting death on 22 Road. Homicides aren't all that common in Grand Junction. Based on annual statistics, on any given year, we can expect there will be between three and five homicides in Grand Junction. Mark another one down for 2022.
nbc11news.com
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident between a mini van and a truck resulted in a DUI arrest on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a mini van and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Orchard Ave. between Court Road. The driver of...
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction travel alert
Motorist alert! If you plan to drive US 6/North Avenue this weekend be prepared for delays. Construction workers will start paving the road at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can expect longer travel times and head-to-head traffic with just one lane each going east and westbound. You may want to consider...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
1037theriver.com
Who Has the Nicest Staff in Montrose Colorado?
Nobody likes to go to a business and have to deal with rude staff. I get it: we would all rather be doing literally anything other than working. But it's the antithesis of good business when most of your patrons leave with nothing more impactful than a story of a bad clerk. Those are the stories that last the longest, and ring the loudest.
Settlement reached after Palisade winery refuses to let service dog into tasting room
A discrimination complaint was recently submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office by a person who had been prohibited from entering a Colorado winery tasting room while accompanied by her service dog.
coloradosun.com
To keep people from returning to jail, Mesa County follows other communities’ reentry roadmap
Richard Gallegos was locked up in the Mesa County Jail for the first time at age 18. He spent the next eight years in and out of jail — typically drug and alcohol-fueled misdemeanors that sometimes led to more serious incidents, including (nonviolent) domestic disputes and resisting arrest, he said. At 27, he was sentenced to prison for a drug and firearms violation.
Seven Illegal Homeless Camps Get Cleaned Up By Mesa County Authorities
The problem of homeless in Grand Junction goes beyond what you see inside the city limits. It's hard to look at the photos in this post and not be disturbed by what you see. The question I have to ask is this. Which is the bigger problem - the homeless or homelessness itself? I'm afraid there is no easy answer.
westernslopenow.com
Mesa County Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead
A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting. It’s all unfolding in the 1100 block of 22 Road. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 5:47 am on Wednesday, November 9th. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a 29 year old male had been shot. The victim was still breathing when police arrived at the scene, but was pronounced dead this morning.
40 Grand Junction Businesses with the Friendliest Employees
Don't you just love walking into a Grand Junction store when someone is there to greet you with a big smile and a "Welcome to _____"? It's great customer service and it may seem like it goes unnoticed sometimes, but most of us truly appreciate it. Which stores would you...
Election Results For Mesa County and Delta County 2022
The mid-term election is in the books and here is a look at the results of local races and issues for Mesa County and Delta County. Over 65% of Mesa and Delta County Voters Participated. More than 65% of Mesa County's registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary election....
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
