KREX

1st Round Of Motion Hearings Underway In Case Against Brian Cohee

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Murder trial of Brian Cohee II drew another step closer Thursday. Motion Hearings took place in Judge Richard Gurley’s court. The big topic in the morning’s session was body camera footage. In fact, the Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy who’s footage was submitted to the court, only was given his […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fight at Fantasy’s Night Club left several people injured. At approximately 3 a.m. a fight occurred that sent one person to the Hospital, another was arrested and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Others who were injured were treated on scene by...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Intoxicated driver attempts to evade police near Loma

MACK, Colo. (KKCO) - An intoxicated driver drove off in the middle of a traffic stop on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, a Colorado State Trooper stopped a truck after reports were made that the driver was drunk. While the trooper and driver were...
MACK, CO
fruitanews.org

Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Fruita

On August 26th, 2022 a man was arrested for attempted murder in Fruita Colorado. Nathan D. Brach, 41, was arrested for 8 different charges these past weeks. According to online Mesa County Jail Records these charges includes attempted second degree murder, assault with strangulation, false imprisonment, menacing and more. The...
FRUITA, CO
nbc11news.com

Veterans Day Ceremony in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - From parks to schools, people stopped on Friday to thank the men and women who joined the military and served our country. These kinds of ceremonies are deeply personal and impact thousands in our community. Let’s put it in perspective, in Mesa County alone, 11,000 of your neighbors are veterans.
FRUITA, CO
nbc11news.com

Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident between a mini van and a truck resulted in a DUI arrest on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a mini van and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Orchard Ave. between Court Road. The driver of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction travel alert

Motorist alert! If you plan to drive US 6/North Avenue this weekend be prepared for delays. Construction workers will start paving the road at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can expect longer travel times and head-to-head traffic with just one lane each going east and westbound. You may want to consider...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1037theriver.com

Who Has the Nicest Staff in Montrose Colorado?

Nobody likes to go to a business and have to deal with rude staff. I get it: we would all rather be doing literally anything other than working. But it's the antithesis of good business when most of your patrons leave with nothing more impactful than a story of a bad clerk. Those are the stories that last the longest, and ring the loudest.
MONTROSE, CO
coloradosun.com

To keep people from returning to jail, Mesa County follows other communities’ reentry roadmap

Richard Gallegos was locked up in the Mesa County Jail for the first time at age 18. He spent the next eight years in and out of jail — typically drug and alcohol-fueled misdemeanors that sometimes led to more serious incidents, including (nonviolent) domestic disputes and resisting arrest, he said. At 27, he was sentenced to prison for a drug and firearms violation.
MESA COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

Mesa County Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead

A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting. It’s all unfolding in the 1100 block of 22 Road. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 5:47 am on Wednesday, November 9th. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a 29 year old male had been shot. The victim was still breathing when police arrived at the scene, but was pronounced dead this morning.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE

