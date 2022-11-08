ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder of rapper Mo3 in Dallas gets 105 months on federal gun crime

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A 23-year-old man accused of the 2020 murder of rapper Mo3 in Dallas was sentenced Tuesday to 105 months in federal prison for a gun crime, a federal official announced.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham said Kewon Dontrell White was given the sentence by U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer.

White pleaded guilty in May to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Law enforcement discovered a pistol in his pants pocket on Aug. 16, 2020, just months before he is accused of shooting to death 28-year-old Melvin Noble, also known as Mo3 , on Nov. 11, 2020, on the R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas.

White, who had been previously convicted of felony offenses involving unauthorized use of motor vehicles and evading arrest and detention, possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in August 2020, according to federal court documents.

In that month, White committed a traffic violation on his dirt bike while driving down West Pleasant Run Road in Lancaster and officers tried to pull him over. He ignored them and fled the scene as officers chased him.

White crashed his dirt bike and ran. Officers pursued and detained him a short time later.

In the Dallas killing, Mo3 was shot to death on a busy highway in the middle of the day.

A witness told authorities Mo3 was in a vehicle on R.L. Thornton Freeway when a man armed with a rifle got out of his car, fired several rounds at the victim and then reentered his car and drove away. Police said White was later identified as the gunman.

White has been charged with murder in Mo3’s death. That case remains pending.

Comments / 24

Fred Wade
3d ago

yall can't read worth a damn.......105 months for "gun charges".....murder trial haven't even started yet

Reply(5)
24
Tami Horton
3d ago

he deserves everything he gets hopefully more jealous a person trying to take something that someone else's got..should have had a job sorry no good individual

Reply
2
I Said What I Said
3d ago

This 🗑 was already going to prison and should have been locked up anyway.

Reply
7
 

