If you asked most sports fans, “Who is Michael Oher?” they would have no idea. If you asked those same sports fans, “Have you ever seen the movie ‘The Blind Side?’” almost all would respond with a resounding, “Yes.” Big Mike, the teen football prodigy taken in by the Tuohy family, is based on the life of Michael Oher. Oher, a first-round draft pick in 2009 by the Baltimore Ravens, played eight seasons in the NFL. Over the weekend, he announced that he had married his longtime girlfriend Tiffany Roy in Nashville. According to IMDB (Internet Movie Data Base), The Blind Side, which starred Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw, is still the highest grossing sports movie of all-time.

2 DAYS AGO