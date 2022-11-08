ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAddn_0j3WxPP400

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts.

Fun for the whole family! 6 drive-thru Christmas lights displays in West Virginia!

Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served.

Sponsors include Connections to the Connection, a Bluefield WV non-profit, and the Mountain Food Bank, based in Gassaway, which serves most of the state’s southern counties.

“We had teamed up with Mountaineer food bank in Gassaway, WV and the focus is to stomp out hunger,” said Angela Reed, the President of Connections to the Connections. “We received the grant where we could feed at least 200 families in West Virginia, and this is our current distribution, come November 29th is the third distribution which is our last distribution. In the month of September, we were able to feed 170 households and 457 individuals. In October we were able to feed 154 households and 362 individuals,” said Reed.

Wyoming County man sentenced for 11 counts of sexual abuse over decades

Reed concluded, “Connections to the Connections Inc., in collaboration with MFB and Rick Showalter, the Director of Parks & Rec Bluefield, WV was able to serve Southern WV in the initiative to “Stomp out Hunger” by serving, then we can state the stats given,” expressing her gratitude saying that none of this would be possible without the following sponsor as well.

For more information, please contact Angela Reed, President of Connections to the Connections at (304) 922-4006 or her email at connection2hop2021@mail.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

WVU Tech Holds Veterans Luncheon

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A veteran’s luncheon was held at WVU Tech with members of American Legion Post 32 present on Veteran’s Day. The luncheon was catered by members of WVU Tech’s culinary program, with Legion members grateful for the school honoring them. “Really appreciate WVU’s support in this event today,” said Ellis Vest, Post […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley are launching a Warming Center in Beckley for those in need of one The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

McDowell County community honors veterans

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– A local town in our area continues a Veterans Day Tradition. The town of Welch held its 104th Veterans Day Parade.  The parade was put on by the town and the American Legion Post 8. Organizations from all over the area came to show their support for veterans who fought for our freedom.  […]
WELCH, WV
WVNS

Local child wins scholarship competition

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A program helping kids make college more affordable is celebrating its 20th anniversary. SMART529 is celebrating twenty years with a giveaway of $20,000 scholarships to three lucky winners across the state of West Virginia. On November 9, 2022, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Isabella Gautier as the second winner of $20,000 at […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

2022 Citizen of the year honored

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local organization has honored citizens on or around Veterans Day since 1937. The American Legion Post 9 held its Distinguished Citizen of the Year luncheon on November 10, 2022, at the Clover Club in Bluefield. The 2022 recipient of the Citizen of the Year was Doctor David Olive, President of Bluefield […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Can Jam fundraiser returns

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– An event in our area is celebrating its thirteenth year and helping to fund a good cause. The 13th Annual Can Jam will be held December 3rd at 6 p.m. at the Clover Club in Bluefield. Local bands will provide music for the event along with door prizes to be given away. […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

New event center starts taking clients in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Mercer County couple opened a new event center in the Grassroots District. The Loft at 1123 Event Center in Princeton is an affordable, intimate space to host any event needs. Co-Owner Paula King said The Loft was a dream in the making for over 13 years. King said the inspiration […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

AstraZeneca US awards Wade Center in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The second annual “ACT on Healthy Equity: Community Solutions Challenge” announced an award for the Wade Center located in Bluefield, WV, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. AstraZeneca, a global British-Swedish pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, awarded the Wade Center a $25,000 grant to help expand their Virtual Reality Lab with addition 3D […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Local professionals come together to talk economic growth

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Community members came together to discuss economic development in the region. The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and WVU College of Business and Economics met for the annual Outlook Summit on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Economic development professionals and partners spoke on the forward-moving work in the New River Gorge Region. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Update: Route 60 is reopened at Caldwell

UPDATE: CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — November 11, 2022, @ 9:18 a.m.: Route 60 is now reopened. ORIGINAL: Route 60 is closed due to downed power lines. According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the road is closed at Belchers in Caldwell. Stick with 59News for more updates!
CALDWELL, WV
WVNS

Crossroads Mall 2022 holiday hours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Who is ready for Christmas shopping? It is that time of year again and Crossroads Mall is ready for business. The following is the calendar for the extended Christmas hours for the season. Hours may change. Erik Smith, the Crossroads Mall General Manager, expressed his feelings for the holiday turnout this […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Cardinal Natural Gas to hold town hall in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield is hosting a Town Hall with Cardinal Natural Gas Company, Monday November 14, to inform the community of upcoming natural gas projects. Cardinal Natural Gas Company along with Martin Contracting Inc. will be replacing old infrastructure along Oakhurst Avenue and all gas laterals North of Oakhurst Avenue […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, November 11, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 (Johnstown Road), in the Beckley area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Join Fayette County Park for their Winter Wonderland!

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun to do with family and friends, this is the event for you! Fayette County Park will be hosting their ‘Winter Wonderland’ all through the month of December! Located at 1268 Fayette County Park Rd, Fayetteville, WV 25840, starting from 6:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M., admission […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy