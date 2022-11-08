Read full article on original website
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
studyfinds.org
‘Code red’ is here: Scientists say Earth’s vital signs show ‘humanity unequivocally facing ‘climate emergency’
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Earth’s vital signs have reached such a dire state that humanity is unequivocally facing a “climate emergency,” a team of scientists warn. The special report states that 16 of 35 planetary vital signs which track climate change are at record extremes, and that Earth has entered a “code red” level. New data shows more frequent and extreme heat waves, increasing loss of global tree cover due to fires, and a greater prevalence of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.
A camera from a 1937 explorer was discovered on a Canadian glacier. Scientists are trying to develop the 85-year-old film loaded inside.
Decades ago, explorer Bradford Washburn hit bad weather and abandoned his camera gear on the remote Walsh Glacier. A pro skier set out to find it.
scitechdaily.com
An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth
An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
I am a ‘time traveller from the year 3,000’ – Here’s the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with ALIENS
A TIME traveller who claims to be from the year 3,000 has revealed the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. A TikTok user, who calls himself "Time Traveller 3000", claimed three major events will be happening in the next few months - and the first is very soon.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
airlive.net
A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared
A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been
USS Zumwalt's Japan visit "seems ordinary" but "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning," the ship's command master chief said.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Ancient Remnants of First Known Neanderthal Family Discovered in Siberia
The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki
Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
Ozarks Drought Reveals Parts of Civil War Caves Lost for Thousands of Years
"The drought conditions are allowing cavers to enter passages that formed tens of thousands of years ago," cave expert John Gunn told Newsweek.
South Korea says there's "considerable reason" to believe woman is responsible for children found dead in New Zealand suitcases
South Korea has initiated a court review on whether to extradite a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found in abandoned suitcases in August. South Korea's Justice Ministry said it instructed prosecutors on Thursday to apply for the review at...
