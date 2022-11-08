ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

studyfinds.org

‘Code red’ is here: Scientists say Earth’s vital signs show ‘humanity unequivocally facing ‘climate emergency’

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Earth’s vital signs have reached such a dire state that humanity is unequivocally facing a “climate emergency,” a team of scientists warn. The special report states that 16 of 35 planetary vital signs which track climate change are at record extremes, and that Earth has entered a “code red” level. New data shows more frequent and extreme heat waves, increasing loss of global tree cover due to fires, and a greater prevalence of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.
scitechdaily.com

An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth

An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
airlive.net

A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Remnants of First Known Neanderthal Family Discovered in Siberia

The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI

