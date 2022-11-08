Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:43 p.m. EST
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An unmanned U.S. military space plane has landed after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments. The solar-powered vehicle landed early Saturday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Its previous mission lasted 780 days. The X-37B space plane hosted a service module that carried experiments for the Naval Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Academy and others. One experiment deployed a satellite in October 2021 that still remains in orbit. Another evaluated the effects of long-duration space exposure on seeds.
Midterms Breathe New Life Into Biden
Joe Biden walked into the State Dining Room at the White House like a man crashing his own funeral, and not for the first time. By now, the president must enjoy the routine. Less than 24 hours earlier, pollsters, pundits, and even politicians from within his own party had openly warned that voters would soon punish the White House for a jittery economy and historic inflation, effectively crippling the president. But the crushing rebuke never came, or at least not to the degree Democrats feared and Republicans had hoped for in the 2022 midterm elections.
Customs and Border Protection head Chris Magnus resigns
The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. Two people told The Associated Press he was forced out.
DeJean's big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin 24-10
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) moved into a tie for the Big Ten West lead with their third consecutive win. Iowa, ranked 129th nationally in total offense, had just 142 yards and averaged 2.1 yards per play, but took advantage of plays made by its defense and special teams. DeJean, a sophomore cornerback who also had 10 tackles, had a 32-yard interception return late in the first half that gave Iowa a 14-3 lead. Then, with the Hawkeyes holding a 14-10 lead in the third quarter, DeJean’s punt return gave Iowa the ball at the Wisconsin 18-yard line. Five plays later quarterback Spencer Petras scored on a 1-yard dive. Iowa’s first touchdown also followed a special teams play in the second quarter. Deontae Craig blocked a punt by Wisconsin’s Andy Vujnovich and Jay Higgins recovered at the Badgers’ 17-yard line. Kaleb Johnson scored on a 4-yard run two plays later to give Iowa a 7-3 lead.
