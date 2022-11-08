Read full article on original website
Manitowoc Crash Victim Identified
The man who drove into the Manitowoc River last Friday has been identified. Manitowoc Police say that 32-year-old Eric E. Finnila of Green Bay was the only occupant of the vehicle which left an intersection after stopping, then drove into the river at about 8 p.m. on Friday. A search ensued but had to be called off at midnight. Finnila’s body was found in the car when recovered the next day.
Calumet County Searching for Driver That Hit a Horse
Calumet County authorities are investigating an unusual hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a horse. Sheriff’s Officers say the accident happened this past Sunday around 8 p.m. when a truck traveling on a firelane in the Village of Harrison left the roadway, traveling into a horse pasture where it hit a fence, a horse and a utility pole.
Public Meeting Set for Review of Proposed Improvements to Highway 57 in Sheboygan County
A project to improve Highway 57 in Sheboygan County between Waldo and the junction with Highway 32 near Millhome will be the subject of a public meeting next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will detail proposed improvements at a 5 p.m. Tuesday (November 15) meeting at the Sheboygan County Transportation Department building on Highway “J” north of Plymouth. Attendees are being directed to use Door 44 on the north side of the building.
Sheboygan County Vote Canvass to begin on Monday
The voting is over and the results are in…but they’re still not final. That last step begins on Monday when the Sheboygan County Municipal Board of Canvassers meets to go over provisional ballots from the November 8th General Election. Wisconsin law requires each County Board of Canvassers to...
