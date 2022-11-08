The man who drove into the Manitowoc River last Friday has been identified. Manitowoc Police say that 32-year-old Eric E. Finnila of Green Bay was the only occupant of the vehicle which left an intersection after stopping, then drove into the river at about 8 p.m. on Friday. A search ensued but had to be called off at midnight. Finnila’s body was found in the car when recovered the next day.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO