Paul A. Schineller, 82
Paul A. Schineller of Peconic died on Nov. 6, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 82 years old. He was born in Brooklyn on Sept. 21, 1940 to Andrew J. and Olga (Schwab) Schineller. He graduated from high school and received his bachelors degree from Villanova University.
Patricia M. Bidwell, 93
Patricia M. Bidwell of Riverhead died on Nov. 6, 2022 at Acadia Nursing Home in Riverhead. She was 93 years old. She was born on Feb. 26, 1929 in Brooklyn to Patrick Murphy and Irene McGlynn. She was a homemaker. She was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Bidwell and...
Riverhead honors veterans in ceremonies at War Memorial on Main Street: photos
A ceremony commemorating Veterans Day took place Friday morning at the War Memorial on West Main Street, hosted by the Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee. Overcast skies produced a light rain as the ceremony got underway at 11 a.m. with a prayer offered by John Newman and the performance of the National Anthem by Judy Hettrick.
Introduction to ‘Neighborhood Watch’ hosted by the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association
Learn more about neighborhood watches and tactics to protect neighborhoods on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Riverhead Free Library hosted by the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association. Riverhead Police Lt. Jonathan Devereaux will lead participants through conversations about public and personal safety. These will include simple ways...
Carolyn J. Schnebel, 75
Carolyn J. Schnebel of Riverhead, formerly of Hampton Bays, died on Oct. 30, 2022. She was 75 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Nov. 4 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held during the visitation officiated by Pastor Tracy Moore. Interment will be private at Good Grounds Cemetery in Hampton Bays.
Riverhead’s town square is now home to donated 18-foot spruce; Dec. 3 tree-lighting planned
Riverhead’s new town square has a new Christmas tree. Warner Nursery in Baiting Hollow donated the 18-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce to the town. “Every town needs a Christmas tree,” said Jim Warner of Warner’s Nursery. The town square is the perfect place for it, he said. The...
Around Town: November 6
Members of the Edward Howell Family Association (EHFA) were delighted to gather for their Annual Meeting in Riverhead in October. The reunion group was headed by Julie Howell Sarno, president of the Edward Howell Family Association. After two years of virtual reunions during the pandemic, the group convened in person for meetings and a tour of Howell family points of interest on October 12 and 13.
Marie P. Wiedler, 89
Marie P. Wielder of Riverhead died on Oct. 26, 2022. She was 89 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Stephen. She is survived by her children Stephen (Judy), Patricia Kiernan, Ellen (Bob) LaVardera, Thomas and Edward, grandchildren, Stephen, Kelly, Daniel, James, Lindsay and Courtney and two great-grandchildren. The...
Timothy G. Griffing Jr., 83
Timothy G. Griffing Jr., born to Timothy and Alice Griffing on January 20,1939, passed away on October 1, 2022 at the age of 83. Tim attended Riverhead schools and graduated in 1956. He began working for the Coca Cola Co in 1959 and stayed there until joining his father and Uncle at the family business, the Griffing Hardware store on West Main St, in 1961. Tim spent the rest of his life working and building the business until his passing. Tim was known as the best locksmith on the East End from exit 50 to Montauk point on the south and Orient point on the north.
Learn about slavery on the North Fork from the mid-1600s until N.Y. abolition in 1827
Learn about the history of slavery on the North Fork on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jamesport Meeting House led by the North Fork Project team. The team will lay out the history of slavery on the North Fork from the mid-1600s until New York State abolition in 1827. An estimated 550 people were enslaved during that time and the team will share the people’s names, their stories, experiences and more.
Police seek help locating teen missing from Little Flower in Wading River
The Riverhead Town Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate Autumn Tucker, a resident at Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River, who left the facility at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 11 and has not returned, according to a police press release. Police described Tucker...
Philip Swotkewicz, 77
Philip Swotkewicz, 77, of South Jamesport, Beloved husband to Mary, Cherished Father to Danielle (Michael) Lagnese, Lauren (Patrick) Natale and Philip (Jolene Thompson) Swotkewicz. Devoted Grand Father to Patrick, Sophia, Philip Anthony, Jake, Emilia, Sarah, Caitlin, Philip Charles. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Philips memory to East End Hospice. Visitation at Tuthill-Mangano Sunday October 30th, 4pm-8pm, Funeral Mass at St. Isidore R.C. Church on October 31, 11 AM with committal at Jamesport cemetery Rt.25 Jamesport.
NFL lineman Ethan Greenidge, former Blue Waves football standout, teams up with Riverhead CAP on school supplies donation to his elementary school
Phillips Avenue Elementary School received a donation of $4,000 worth of school supplies from Riverhead CAP this year, thanks to the generosity of CAP President Brian Stark and New Orleans Saints offensive lineman and former Riverhead Blue Waves football standout Ethan Greenidge. Stark, a local businessman and ex-Riverhead High School...
Hundreds flock to new Barnes & Noble bookstore on opening day in Riverhead
The line outside the new Barnes & Noble in Riverhead snaked around the building and looped back through the parking lot this morning as hundreds of people waited for the doors of the bookstore open for the first time. The grand opening event featured a meet-and-greet book signing with bestselling author Nelson DeMille.
The annual November argument over loose-leaves pickup in Riverhead is now underway
The saga of loose-leave pickup in the Town of Riverhead has not yet been laid to rest, with town officials still arguing over which town revenue fund should pay for the service. The dispute continues despite an agreement announced last month that funding for the loose-leaves pickup program would, at...
The Woman’s Club of Riverhead marks another milestone: its 110th anniversary
The Woman’s Club of Riverhead, a decade into its second century, celebrated its 110th birthday last month. The club was established at a time of tremendous and exciting growth in the Riverhead community, an era of expansion and prosperity in the history of the Suffolk County seat of government. Marvels unfolded, like the first 24-hour electric service in the village — provided by the Riverhead Electric Light Company powered street lights in the village and lit up the night sky. Telephone service expanded, and so did Riverhead’s public school on Roanoke Avenue.
Mario Dominic Mangieri, 91
Mario Dominic Mangieri of Quogue, formerly of Riverhead, died on Oct. 19, 2022. He was 91 years old. He was born in the Bronx on July 17, 1931. He attended Cardinal Hayes High School. He later attended Columbia University and then the University of Bologna where he earned his medical degree in 1958.
Blue Masques present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ this weekend
The Riverhead High School Blue Masques will present the cult-classic musical “Little Shop of Horrors” this weekend. Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Riverhead High School auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. Students can purchase tickets for $5 when they show their student ID. Additionally, audience members can attend a meet and greet with the cast after the Saturday, 2 p.m. show for $5.
Thanksgiving food drive at Twin Fork Beer Co.
Support Island Harvest food bank by donating non-perishable foods at Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead until Nov. 20. Donations of non-perishable goods such as canned vegetables, soup and pasta as well as personal care items such as soap, shampoo and feminine hygiene products would be appreciated. Participants will receive...
Southampton Town Police to host 2023 civilian academy
The Southampton Town Police Department is now accepting applications for its 2023 civilian academy. The academy is a 14-week educational program that provides town residents with training at police headquarters for the purpose of bringing the police department and the community closer together. It opens up the lines of communication and builds trust between the police and the community. The academy dispels misconceptions about how the police department operates and gives the public a better understanding of what their police can and cannot do. There is no physical component to the program.
