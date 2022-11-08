Timothy G. Griffing Jr., born to Timothy and Alice Griffing on January 20,1939, passed away on October 1, 2022 at the age of 83. Tim attended Riverhead schools and graduated in 1956. He began working for the Coca Cola Co in 1959 and stayed there until joining his father and Uncle at the family business, the Griffing Hardware store on West Main St, in 1961. Tim spent the rest of his life working and building the business until his passing. Tim was known as the best locksmith on the East End from exit 50 to Montauk point on the south and Orient point on the north.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO