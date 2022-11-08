ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KOOL 96.5

Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States

Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

A look at the Idaho's grocery tax and how people feel about it

So here’s a question, how much did you spend on groceries this week? Idaho's six percent tax on groceries is back in the news, thanks to some comments on election night and a new survey by the Idaho Statesman. The Statesman asked Idahoans how they feel about the grocery...
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

New detox unit opens in North Idaho to help people struggling with addiction

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health opened a new detox unit to help meet the needs of those in the community struggling with addictions. The unit, known as the Adult Recovery Unit, is the only unit of its kind in North Idaho. It is designed to safely assist people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders as their bodies adjust to life without substances while they are trying to get out of their addictions.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?

Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Here are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
SPOKANE, WA
KTVB

Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke secures lieutenant governor bid

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke appears successful in his bid to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. Three candidates were on the ballot — Bedke, a Republican; Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler; and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson).
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

One Idaho ski area to open this weekend

MULLAN, Idaho — Ski and snowboard season begins in Idaho Saturday -- at least on one mountain. Lookout Pass will open two lifts, Chair 1 and Chair 4, on Nov. 12 and 13. Hours for the limited early-season opening are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with opening weekend rates of $35 for adults between the ages of 18 and 61, and $25 for youth 7 to 17 years old and seniors ages 62 to 79.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

In-Depth: A rise in online scams and how Idahoans are being affected

Inflation isn't the only thing taking a toll on Idahoans' wallets. Multiple reports show scams are on the rise both nationally and in the Gem State. "Between January and Sept. 30 of this year, Idahoans have reported losing $20 million dollars to fraud," said Rachelle Littau, consumer specialist with the Idaho Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. "That's 6,700 fraud reports."
IDAHO STATE
opb.org

Greater Idaho ballot measures pass in two more Oregon counties

Two more rural Oregon counties are in line to approve ballot measures showing their support for becoming a part of Idaho. Citizens for Greater Idaho, a group that wants Idaho to expand its borders to include most of Oregon east of the Cascades, claimed victory as unofficial results showed both ballot measures garnering strong majorities.
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Idaho movement is unlikely

UMATILLA COUNTY – Morrow County voters have asked their commissioners to explore the Greater Idaho Movement. Such a question has not been placed on the ballot in Umatilla County and Commissioner George Murdock says he supports the sentiment but doesn’t think it will happen because the state of Oregon is embedded in the county.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
KTVB

Flu death reported in Idaho for first time this season

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirms the first influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season. The name of the person who died isn't being released, but IDHW said Thursday that he was a resident of Nez Perce County, in north-central Idaho, and was over the age of 65.
IDAHO STATE
bonnersferryherald.com

Historic win: Bertling wins with write-in campaign

BONNERS FERRY — County Commissioner 2nd District incumbent Tim Bertling won a historic race in Tuesday’s general election with 2,598 votes as a write-in candidate over the GOP candidate. Steve Fioravanti, the GOP nominee received 2,400 votes. John L. White, an independent candidate, received 148 votes. Ben Robertson,...
103.5 KISSFM

Little Loses Vote In Idaho In Landslide

It's election day in Idaho, and per usual, everyone is going crazy on social media:. You can't avoid it. One thing you may have avoided, however, is the result one of Idaho's most important decisions. If you've watched any news lately, they've been claiming that little had a lead going...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Top 3 States People from Idaho Move to the Most

We’ve definitely noticed some extreme growth in Idaho this year — so many people are moving here!. But something we probably don’t think about very often is where are people from here moving to?. There’s a recent article from Stacker that shares the three most popular destinations...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs

Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
BLISS, ID

