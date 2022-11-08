Read full article on original website
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
Bay News 9
Still reeling from Ian, Polk County largely spared by Nicole
As Polk County residents braced themselves for Nicole, many of them were still recovering from Hurricane Ian. “The biggest thing was downed trees and home floods. Furniture, carpets,” said Demitri Kelley of Precision Junk Removal. “A lot of people are gutting their houses, walls, everything is coming down.”
Spanish-American War Monument Unveiled at Veterans Park
With a bald eagle circling overhead, Lakeland dignitaries, the artist, and historians unveiled a monument dedicated to the soldiers stationed in Lakeland in 1898 as they readied for the Spanish-American War in Cuba, including the famed U.S. Army 10th Cavalry — an all-black regiment called the Buffalo Soldiers. Retired...
Lakeland ‘Fared Well’ as Nicole’s Center Rolled Through
Even though the center of Tropical Storm Nicole moved over the Lakeland area around 8 a.m. today, the impacts of the storm appeared minimal, with far heavier rain to the west, particularly along the Gulf coast. “In general, we fared very well,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy. “We have...
fox13news.com
Tropical Storm Nicole spares Polk County from any major damages
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County's emergency operations center did not get any reports of major damages from Tropical Storm Nicole. Paul Womble, the Polk emergency operations director, said they had one report that came in, but when Lakeland police checked it out, they didn't find any damage. The storm did,...
Christmas Events in Auburndale and Polk City
Looking for Christmas activities near Auburndale, FL? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Auburndale and Polk...
fox13news.com
Bible verse painted on paid parking spot at Pasco County school isn’t a violation, officials say
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A teacher's form of religious expression on school grounds is not sitting right with some staff. It involves her parking space which she personalized by painting a Bible verse on it something Pasco County Schools says they have no problem with. These 10 words are something...
WESH
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Here is the latest information on curfews in Central Florida following Hurricane Nicole:. Brevard County has not yet issued any curfews. Flagler County has not yet issued any curfews. Lake County:. Lake County has not yet issued any curfews. Marion County:. Marion County has not yet issued any curfews. Orange...
Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Lakeland
Looking for Christmas activities in Lakeland? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events and holiday things to do specifically in...
Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Bartow + Mulberry
Looking for Christmas activities near Bartow, FL? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Bartow, FL and...
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
Polk County Schools cancels school Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen to hurricane status by landfall on Wednesday, the Polk County Schools district has closed schools Thursday. School will continue as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 9, however, after-school activities on Wednesday at Polk County...
Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Lake Wales and Frostproof
Looking for Christmas activities near Lake Wales? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Lake Wales, FL...
Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Haines City, Davenport, + NE Polk
Looking for Christmas activities near Haines City, Davenport, and Norheast Polk County? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near...
Lakeland, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland. The Lake Placid High School soccer team will have a game with McKeel Academy on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. The Lake Wales High School soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
fox13news.com
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
fox13news.com
Polk County residents prepare for Hurricane Nicole
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - With Hurricane Nicole getting closer to Polk County and the rest of the Bay Area, some were preparing Wednesday just in case the storm is worse than predicted. Dawn Stewart spent the day stocking up with a cart full of groceries at a supermarket in Auburndale.
fox13news.com
Lakeland to unveil Buffalo Soldier monument over Veterans Day weekend
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland is celebrating Veterans Day weekend by unveiling a monument to the famed Buffalo Soldiers. The Buffalo Soldiers regiment was formed after the Civil War in the 1870s. Many African Americans, including former slaves, saw joining up as a path to upward mobility. They hoped to get...
Highlands, Pasco schools to close due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of East Coast Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole looms near the Bahamas. As a precaution, some Tampa Bay area schools have announced school closures.
