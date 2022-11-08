ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Bay News 9

Still reeling from Ian, Polk County largely spared by Nicole

As Polk County residents braced themselves for Nicole, many of them were still recovering from Hurricane Ian. “The biggest thing was downed trees and home floods. Furniture, carpets,” said Demitri Kelley of Precision Junk Removal. “A lot of people are gutting their houses, walls, everything is coming down.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Spanish-American War Monument Unveiled at Veterans Park

With a bald eagle circling overhead, Lakeland dignitaries, the artist, and historians unveiled a monument dedicated to the soldiers stationed in Lakeland in 1898 as they readied for the Spanish-American War in Cuba, including the famed U.S. Army 10th Cavalry — an all-black regiment called the Buffalo Soldiers. Retired...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland ‘Fared Well’ as Nicole’s Center Rolled Through

Even though the center of Tropical Storm Nicole moved over the Lakeland area around 8 a.m. today, the impacts of the storm appeared minimal, with far heavier rain to the west, particularly along the Gulf coast. “In general, we fared very well,” said Lakeland Electric spokeswoman Cathryn Lacy. “We have...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Tropical Storm Nicole spares Polk County from any major damages

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County's emergency operations center did not get any reports of major damages from Tropical Storm Nicole. Paul Womble, the Polk emergency operations director, said they had one report that came in, but when Lakeland police checked it out, they didn't find any damage. The storm did,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Mom

Christmas Events in Auburndale and Polk City

Looking for Christmas activities near Auburndale, FL? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Auburndale and Polk...
AUBURNDALE, FL
WESH

Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Mom

Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Lakeland

Looking for Christmas activities in Lakeland? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events and holiday things to do specifically in...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Mom

Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Bartow + Mulberry

Looking for Christmas activities near Bartow, FL? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Bartow, FL and...
BARTOW, FL
fox13news.com

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County residents prepare for Hurricane Nicole

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - With Hurricane Nicole getting closer to Polk County and the rest of the Bay Area, some were preparing Wednesday just in case the storm is worse than predicted. Dawn Stewart spent the day stocking up with a cart full of groceries at a supermarket in Auburndale.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland to unveil Buffalo Soldier monument over Veterans Day weekend

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland is celebrating Veterans Day weekend by unveiling a monument to the famed Buffalo Soldiers. The Buffalo Soldiers regiment was formed after the Civil War in the 1870s. Many African Americans, including former slaves, saw joining up as a path to upward mobility. They hoped to get...
LAKELAND, FL
