When Hitler missed death by thirteen minutes: The story of the man who almost killed Hitler
On 8th November 1939, the annual event commemorating Beer Hall Putsch was organized at Munich Beer Hall. Like every year, Adolf Hitler made his speech paying tribute to the early Nazi struggles of the 1920s. That day, the Führer also mocked his international enemies. While he boasted about Germany’s successful start at World War II, a thirty-six-year-old carpenter stood a few feet away from the Nazi leader with a bomb —patiently waiting for it to go off.
25 Infamous Nazi Concentration Camps
There are many indelible images of the Second World War: the flag-raising on Iwo Jima; the Russian soldier hoisting a red banner signifying victory at Stalingrad; crowds thronging the streets on V-E Day in London…. But the images that most unforgettably define the cruelest era of humankind are those showing the piles of bodies and […]
Berchtesgaden: Nazi Sites in an Alpine Setting
What’s left of Adolf Hitler’s extravagant lodge, mountaintop chalet, second seat of government, and miles of underground bunkers in Berchtesgaden? Travel writer Rick Steves takes us on a tour. As I fingered the jagged green marble of a chipped-up fireplace mantle, my guide told me the story. This...
The meeting that Hitler had with an African American student in Germany was unexpected
Hitler meeting with peopleCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. African American academic Milton S. J. Wright (1903 - 1972) is reported to be the only person of African descent to have had a face to face conversation with Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945).
Georg Elser tried assassinating Hitler 83 years ago- His elaborate attempt failed miserably due to Hitler's early exit
Johann 'Georg' Elser was a carpenter who made history by concocting an elaborate assassination attempt against Adolf Hitler. Elser began planning a year to carry out his plan at the annual speech at a Munich beer hall. Because the speech was started at the same time annually, Elser was sure that his plan was foolproof. [i]
Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close
Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
The American relatives of Adolf Hitler lived in New York and flew the American flag
Colorized image of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)Credit: Kentot785; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2018, a reporter from the German newspaper, Bild, tracked down three brothers who lived in Long Island, New York.
The Sadistic Mind of Oskar Dirlewanger, Nazi Germany's Evil Man
You've probably never heard of Oskar Dirlewanger, but he's one of the evilest men in Nazi Germany. Dirlewanger was a convicted rapist and child molester who was pardoned by Hitler and given command of an elite police unit composed of criminals and ex-convicts. This unit was used for some of the most heinous crimes against humanity during the Holocaust.
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XIII: “Doctors From Hell”
*Editor’s Note: Part XIII in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Another group of perpetrators consisted of professionals and experts, who were not involved in politics. This included physicians. “Why did some [doctors] know how to bring honor to humankind, while others renounced humankind with hatred”? asked Elie Wiesel. [1] Half of the German physicians were members of the Nazi party, and 26 percent were storm troopers with more than seven percent in the SS—a much higher percentage than those in any other academic profession, according to historian Michael H. Kater. [2]
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | Genocidal Hitler, Nazis weren't socialist
Steve Durham, vice president of the Colorado State Board of Education, believes he should determine how history is taught in Colorado. Citizens beware. His version of history for social studies standards is more than wrong-headed. It’s flat out wrong and dangerous. It’s disturbing that Republicans on the State Board...
First-of-Its-Kind Ancient Roman Watchtower Unearthed in Morocco
A Roman watchtower was uncovered by a team of Polish and Moroccan archaeologists in Morocco earlier this month. Until this discovery, it was unclear whether towers of this kind existed in this area. The tower was found at the site of El Mellali near the ancient city Volubilis, along the southern border of the ancient Roman province. It was constructed about four miles south of the largest city in this region of Roman Africa, according to a statement from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Morocco. “On the basis of satellite images, we selected several sites that have a common...
Long-lost jewelry from King Tut's tomb rediscovered a century later
The British archaeologist who led the excavation into King Tut's tomb a century ago may have illegally taken some jewelry, which a researcher is now tracking down in museums in the U.S. and U.K.
Seeing Auschwitz photographic exhibition opens in London
Images that shaped perception of Nazi death camp were taken by perpetrators, curator says
theroyaltourblog.com
Berlin, the Nazis, and Now
Walking around Berlin can be a little eerie, especially to a Jewish guy like me. From here, Adolf Hitler and the Nazis did their best to exterminate my people. And traces are all over, from historical signage talking about what a building was under the Reich, to memorials, to museums. Despite how much exposure I have had to the Holocaust, and how steeled I may have been coming into this trip, it is still raw and emotional. And it should be.
Milton S.J. Wright was the only black person who got an autograph from Hitler in Nazi Germany
Wright (1903 - 1972) was an African-American academic who received a Ph.D. in economics in 1932 from Heidelberg University in Germany. Prior to this, he had obtained his B.A. from Wilberforce University in Ohio and his M.A. from Columbia University in the United States.
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
ROME — (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths...
classicfm.com
Long-lost Stradivarius violin stolen by Nazis during Second World War found in France
After 78 years, the famed ‘Lauterbach Stradivarius’ has perhaps been found in France after being stolen from a Polish museum in 1944. The Stradivarius violin is one of the most recognisable instrument-maker names in the world of classical music, and for good reason. It is believed that around...
The Jewish Press
How ‘Righteous Among The Nations’ Angelo Rotta Saved The Jews Of Budapest
As the official representative of the Catholic Church in Hungary, Angelo Rotta (1872-1965) became a leading figure in the Catholic resistance to Nazism as he publicly and insistently condemned not only Hungarian Nazi leaders but also criticized Pope Pius XII for his refusal to openly protest the antisemitism and atrocities perpetrated by the Third Reich.
Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany
ROME (Reuters) - Archaeologists in Italy have found more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues dating back to ancient Roman times in thermal baths in Tuscany, in what experts are hailing as an “exceptional” discovery.
