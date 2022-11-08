Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Rain moves in to dampen Veterans Day
First, the clouds fill in. Then the rain arrives. Outer bands from Nicole continue to move into North Alabama this evening. Our eastern counties will see rain before midnight. Showers and storms develop overnight as temperatures drop to about 60 degrees by dawn. The morning commute will be wet and...
WAAY-TV
Anello Answers It: Red Sunsets Explained
Alabama boasts beautiful and vibrant sunsets almost every night of the year. But why do our sunsets appear pink and red? I'll walk you through the science of it all on this week's "Anello Answers It." It starts with the sun's light shining towards Earth. Those light particles have quite...
