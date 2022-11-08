ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum goes double-barreled on Celtics history in just one night

The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the Association and have a true franchise superstar in Jayson Tatum. On Friday, the former Duke standout once again showed out in a big way as the C’s beat the Denver Nuggets 131-112. Tatum dropped 34 points in the victory, etching his name in the […] The post Jayson Tatum goes double-barreled on Celtics history in just one night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Kemba Walker puts Celtics on notice with strong Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown take

The Boston Celtics have been on fire to start the 2022-23 season, as they have cruised out to a 9-3 record in the early going. A big reason for that success is because of their star duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and if you ask their former teammate Kemba Walker, Tatum and Brown […] The post Kemba Walker puts Celtics on notice with strong Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
WacoTrib.com

Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14

COPPELL — A’marion Peterson amassed four touchdowns as Wichita Falls Hirschi blew away Hillsboro in the Class 4A Division II playoffs. The Huskies (8-2) grabbed a 21-0 first-quarter lead as Demone Contee broke loose for 57-yard run, Isaiah Flores returned an interception for a 26-yard touchdown and Peterson ran for a three-yard touchdown.
HILLSBORO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

When will the cold front hit Wichita Falls?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may have heard that a significant drop in temps is coming to the region and now we know when you might start to see that drop in temps on Thursday. According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the cold front will be hitting the area during the afternoon hours and through […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Third execution date for Stephen Barbee may be stayed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the third time in three years, a man convicted of murdering a pregnant former Wichita Falls woman and her 7-year-old son may be avoiding his latest execution date. 55-year-old Stephen Barbee has been on death row since February, 2006 awaiting execution for the 2005 suffocation deaths of Rider graduate Lisa […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Active shooter exercise to close roads on Nov. 16

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and the Wichita County Office of Emergency Management will host an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 16. City officials said this exercise will happen at the vacant Sam Houston Elementary School at 2500 Grant Street from 8 a.m. to about noon. Streets around this area will be closed for the exercise.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD holds special meeting to discuss Kirby, closing schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School closings, consolidation, and educational improvements were on the agenda Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in a special meeting held by the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees. Topics include getting Kirby Middle School above its F rating. Superintendent Donny lee says several measures are being taken to ensure the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

16-year-old faces capital murder charge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 16-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Andrew Gable on June 1 will now be tried as an adult for capital murder. Ricardo Sapata was the first suspect arrested in connection with the case, while 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was arrested...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Anthony Kienlen released from jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Army veteran has been released from jail after being held for nearly 13 months behind bars on charges stemming from a standoff-turned-shoot-out with law enforcement in 2021. Anthony Kienlen, 36, of Wichita Falls, posted bond and was released from jail on November 10, 2022. Kienlen was being held on bonds […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
