Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
WATCH: Celtics-Nuggets blesses fans with unreal wedgie off a free throw
I personally have been covering basketball for quite a number of years now. I’ve watched the sport as a spectator for an even longer time. Throughout my whole basketball experience, I have never seen a wedgie of the magnitude of that of Grant Williams from Friday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets.
Jayson Tatum goes double-barreled on Celtics history in just one night
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the Association and have a true franchise superstar in Jayson Tatum. On Friday, the former Duke standout once again showed out in a big way as the C’s beat the Denver Nuggets 131-112. Tatum dropped 34 points in the victory, etching his name in the […] The post Jayson Tatum goes double-barreled on Celtics history in just one night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kemba Walker puts Celtics on notice with strong Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown take
The Boston Celtics have been on fire to start the 2022-23 season, as they have cruised out to a 9-3 record in the early going. A big reason for that success is because of their star duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and if you ask their former teammate Kemba Walker, Tatum and Brown […] The post Kemba Walker puts Celtics on notice with strong Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WacoTrib.com
Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14
COPPELL — A’marion Peterson amassed four touchdowns as Wichita Falls Hirschi blew away Hillsboro in the Class 4A Division II playoffs. The Huskies (8-2) grabbed a 21-0 first-quarter lead as Demone Contee broke loose for 57-yard run, Isaiah Flores returned an interception for a 26-yard touchdown and Peterson ran for a three-yard touchdown.
WFAA
The Texas high school football game they're still talking about, 30 years later
Southlake Carroll and Vernon squared off in an epic playoff game at Pennington Field in 1992. And they're still talking about it today.
When will the cold front hit Wichita Falls?
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may have heard that a significant drop in temps is coming to the region and now we know when you might start to see that drop in temps on Thursday. According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, the cold front will be hitting the area during the afternoon hours and through […]
Third execution date for Stephen Barbee may be stayed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the third time in three years, a man convicted of murdering a pregnant former Wichita Falls woman and her 7-year-old son may be avoiding his latest execution date. 55-year-old Stephen Barbee has been on death row since February, 2006 awaiting execution for the 2005 suffocation deaths of Rider graduate Lisa […]
List: WFISD teachers awarded West Teaching Excellence Award
Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee, district administrators and members of the West family visited 24 schools on November 9, 2022, with balloons in hand, to greet 30 teachers who were named 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners.
newschannel6now.com
Active shooter exercise to close roads on Nov. 16
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and the Wichita County Office of Emergency Management will host an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 16. City officials said this exercise will happen at the vacant Sam Houston Elementary School at 2500 Grant Street from 8 a.m. to about noon. Streets around this area will be closed for the exercise.
WFISD holds special meeting to discuss Kirby, closing schools
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School closings, consolidation, and educational improvements were on the agenda Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in a special meeting held by the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees. Topics include getting Kirby Middle School above its F rating. Superintendent Donny lee says several measures are being taken to ensure the […]
Pot lid leads to hallucinations, assault charges in Iowa Park
The mother and wife of a Wichita County man said he began seeing things in the reflective surface of a cooking pot lid before he barricaded them in a room and held a knife to them.
Fatal wreck involving at least 3 people in Wichita Falls
Crews are working the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday night in Wichita Falls.
Woman accuses boyfriend of texting other women, then stabs him
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who was arrested three years ago in a capital murder investigation is now in jail after a stabbing on Humphreys Street last night, Nov. 1, 2022. Police responded to the 900 block of Humphreys around 8:45 p.m. The victim told police he had been stabbed in his […]
Victim identified in deadly Loop 11 crash
The Wichita Falls Police department has identified the person who died in a fatal wreck on Loop 11 on November 10, 2022 in Wichita Falls.
newschannel6now.com
16-year-old faces capital murder charge
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 16-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Andrew Gable on June 1 will now be tried as an adult for capital murder. Ricardo Sapata was the first suspect arrested in connection with the case, while 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was arrested...
Restaurants participating in Veterans Day deals
List of national resturants offering Veteran's Day deals.
Another Wichita Falls teen saved from fentanyl overdose by WFPD officer
The 16-year-old male was found unresponsive lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot.
Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
Anthony Kienlen released from jail
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Army veteran has been released from jail after being held for nearly 13 months behind bars on charges stemming from a standoff-turned-shoot-out with law enforcement in 2021. Anthony Kienlen, 36, of Wichita Falls, posted bond and was released from jail on November 10, 2022. Kienlen was being held on bonds […]
Sister, girlfriend of murder suspect charged with hindering arrest
The girlfriend and sister of a Wichita Falls murder suspect have been charged with hindering his arrest by sheltering and bringing food to him in a motel room.
