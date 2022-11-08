ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
Hospitality Hub opens warming center Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in need of a warm place to stay can make their way to the Hospitality Hub as temperatures cool tonight. In an effort to keep downtown Memphis informed, the Downtown Neighbors Association (DNA) has shared that doors will open at 590 Washington Avenue at 10 p.m.
Rep. Antonio Parkinson donates half million dollars to state youth sports and mentorship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School Seed, a Memphis non-profit described as "an intermediary organization for Tennessee Youth Mentorship and Sports," was given $500,000 by a state representative on Friday. Tennessee representative Antonio Parkinson presented a check to the organization, allocated for grant funding for little league sports organizations across Tennessee.
Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
Memphis neighbors concerned after teenage girl shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning but thankfully is expecting to make a full recovery. Frayser community members spoke about what they’re urging leaders to do to prevent youth violence. “Get in the streets and not just stand beside the street activist at...
Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
