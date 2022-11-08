Read full article on original website
How having a cup of tea can help Memphis women on the path to success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have a cup of tea and help Memphis women on a path toward success. My Cup of Tea is a business in Orange Mound which imports teas and sells them locally. But the mission is bigger than just tea. “It’s the best kept secret in Memphis,...
North Mississippi neighbors ‘Smile Again’ with free dental care thanks to DeSoto County Dream Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks in North Mississippi have big smiles after a free dental event Friday. ‘Smile Again’ was hosted by the DeSoto County Dream Center at Advanced Dental Implants and TMJ Center. “The DeSoto Co. Dream Center is a nonprofit here in DeSoto County. We are...
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
‘Life-threatening’: Report reveals ‘unusual number’ of problems at Serenity Towers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have uncovered a scathing report from state inspectors that underscores safety and health issues residents of Serenity Towers have long sounded the alarm about. No hot water, a bed bug infestation, and seniors suffering in the sweltering heat. That’s a short list of what...
Hospitality Hub opens warming center Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in need of a warm place to stay can make their way to the Hospitality Hub as temperatures cool tonight. In an effort to keep downtown Memphis informed, the Downtown Neighbors Association (DNA) has shared that doors will open at 590 Washington Avenue at 10 p.m.
Alpha Phi Alpha lays out steps for success at Black Male Youth Conference
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Memphis chapter is making sure the next generation knows they are not alone, while setting young people on the path to success. At the Black Male Youth Conference Thursday, about 80 young men from various Memphis schools heard from speakers at...
Memphis mother's car stolen with holiday gifts inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Car thefts have been an on-going issue following a recent TikTok challenge. It has happened all across the nation with certain car models and makes, even here in Memphis. “Let them tell it. I’m the best mommy in the world,” said Kemyra Steel, a Memphis resident....
Memphis drag performer says bill banning 'adult cabaret' in public could restrict rights of LGBTQIA+ community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bill that would ban “adult cabaret” performances considered sexually explicit from public places or anywhere children could see them, was presented to the Tennessee General Assembly Wednesday. The bill's sponsor, Sen. Jack Johnson of District 23, said it's in response to drag shows...
A look at how Mid-Southerners are honoring those who served for Veteran's Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday’s Veteran’s Day, when we thank those who have served our country in the military. Folks across the Mid-South celebrated with parades, and honored service members with ceremonies. Bartlett ceremony. The city of Bartlett honored veterans Friday morning with a dedication ceremony at Veterans...
Rep. Antonio Parkinson donates half million dollars to state youth sports and mentorship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School Seed, a Memphis non-profit described as "an intermediary organization for Tennessee Youth Mentorship and Sports," was given $500,000 by a state representative on Friday. Tennessee representative Antonio Parkinson presented a check to the organization, allocated for grant funding for little league sports organizations across Tennessee.
They're turning the gears for a bicycle Revolution at this Cooper Young spot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Revolutions Bicycle Co-op is on a mission to help Memphis become mobile on two wheels. The bike organization runs out of First Congressional Church in Cooper Young in midtown Memphis. There are classes, events, and a retail shop. People can come in, learn to build and...
Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
Arkansas mom fighting for safer furniture after child's tip over death
Little Rock (KATV) — A report released this year by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows over the last 20 years, 472 children have died in furniture tip over accidents. A Marion mom says her two year-old daughter is sadly part of that grim statistic. She's telling their story...
Inmate accused of stabbing 5 family members, killing 2, dies at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate accused of stabbing five people, killing two of them, died at 201 Poplar on Nov. 4, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO identified that inmate as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell on Thursday. Isabell was being held on two charges of first-degree...
Memphis neighbors concerned after teenage girl shot in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning but thankfully is expecting to make a full recovery. Frayser community members spoke about what they’re urging leaders to do to prevent youth violence. “Get in the streets and not just stand beside the street activist at...
Memphis organization works to fill in the gap for transitional housing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Housing to help ex-offenders get readjusted to life after being behind bars is a necessity for some. “The transitional house can offer employment assistance. They can offer drug and alcohol programming," Michelle Singelton the director of Housing Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) said. "It can meet a lot of needs for the offenders."
Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Accent Jewelers donates $25,000 to MIFA's Meals on Wheels ahead of the holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of dollars going to help feed people in need, thanks to Memphis-based Accent Jewelers. The company presented the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) Meals on Wheels program with $25,000 Monday. Meals on Wheels provides meals to people 60 and older. They help thousands in the Greater...
5 former Methodist Hospital employees indicted for HIPAA violations, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that five former Methodist Hospital employees and another man were indicted for a scheme to sell patients’ information. A spokesperson said that car crash victims’ information was sold to the likes of chiropractors and personal injury lawyers. The...
Owner of Memphis taco truck chain under investigation for mistreatment of employees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of TACOnganas, a popular Taco truck chain in Memphis, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The investigation stems from allegations of employee mistreatment. The Regional Director of Public Affairs for the Department of Labor said that the wage and hour division...
