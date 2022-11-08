Read full article on original website
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Wish granted: Astros fan who ran out on field to get selfie with Jose Altuve gets long-awaited pic with baseman at Academy Sports
HOUSTON – A Houston Astros super fan who ran onto the field at Minute Maid Park during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series to take a selfie with baseman Jose Altuve finally got his wish granted. Jose Alvarado took to social media to post the long-awaited moment.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly commits to Team USA for World Baseball Classic
HOUSTON – Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly will pitch for Team USA during next year’s World Baseball Classic, a Major League Baseball source with knowledge on the topic told KPRC sports reporter Ari Alexander. The global tournament opens March 7 in Taiwan. Games will be held in...
Click2Houston.com
Mission accomplished for the Houston Astros
HOUSTON – This is the Houston Astros newsletter emailed out each week by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello to all of you Astros fans who are probably still celebrating the World Series championship!. This is KPRC2 sports director Randy McIlvoy checking in with this...
Click2Houston.com
Dream of the late ‘90s is alive with electropop duo Magdalena Bay
There was a moment halfway through seeing Magdalena Bay live for the first time that I thought to myself, “Wow, I feel like I’m watching a live action episode of ‘The Powderpuff Girls’ right now.”. The way lead singer Mica Tenenbaum moved on stage, the psycodelic...
Click2Houston.com
Texans place Jordan Steckler on practice squad injured list
HOUSTON – The Texans placed offensive lineman Jordan Steckler on the practice squad-injured list. Steckler injured his calf in practice, according to a league source. Steckler has spent the past two seasons on the Texans’ practice squad. He signed a reserve-future deal with the Texans in January. Steckler...
Click2Houston.com
One bright spot in a frustration-filled season for the Houston Texans
This is the Houston Texans newsletter emailed out each week by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Unfortunately, the 1-6-1 Houston Texans don’t have much hope at the moment and have gone through a tumultuous week where a team captain didn’t practice or play in their last game.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Ball High School’s Aiven Coleman
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Galveston Ball High School senior Aiven Coleman. With his delivery, the team remained undefeated and he remains “untouched” this season. “He’s explosive,” said Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight. “Anytime he’s in the game...
