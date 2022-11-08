KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A case of sexual assault of a child that was brought to King City Police's attention in October ended Monday with the arrest of a man.

Ernie Isaiah Duarte, 23, of King City, was arrested for Oral copulation with a person under 14, Penetration with a person under 14, Lewd and Lascivious Acts and rape, said King City Police. He was arrested at 1 p.m. on the 700 block of 7th Street and booked at Monterey County Jail.

Originally police responded to the 800 block of Willow Street to investigate a suspected child abuse case on Oct. 11. During the investigation, police said they believed Duarte had sexually assaulted a girl over five years.

The post King City man arrested for rape of a minor over 5-year span appeared first on KION546 .