King City, CA

King City man arrested for rape of a minor over 5-year span

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A case of sexual assault of a child that was brought to King City Police's attention in October ended Monday with the arrest of a man.

Ernie Isaiah Duarte, 23, of King City, was arrested for Oral copulation with a person under 14, Penetration with a person under 14, Lewd and Lascivious Acts and rape, said King City Police. He was arrested at 1 p.m. on the 700 block of 7th Street and booked at Monterey County Jail.

Originally police responded to the 800 block of Willow Street to investigate a suspected child abuse case on Oct. 11. During the investigation, police said they believed Duarte had sexually assaulted a girl over five years.

KION News Channel 5/46

Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Processing the votes can take some time. That's because people voted either in person or by mail. Election leaders like Registrar of Voters in Monterey County Gina Martinez hope to get the latest numbers up soon. Before they can count the votes, some details need to be checked. “On the way, we The post Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy appeared first on KION546.
