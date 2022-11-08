Read full article on original website
Jersey City Council rejects $213K contract to evaluate city’s 911 service, citing understaffing as problem
The Jersey City Council this week rejected a resolution to hire a company to study and solve the city’s troubling 911 system, citing understaffing and leadership issues as the problem. Residents in the second-largest city in New Jersey have continued to present complaints over the city’s 911 emergency system,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Citing equity concerns for the south side, Jersey City Council votes down dispensary cap
The Jersey City Council voted down an ordinance on second reading to cap adult-use cannabis dispensaries at 55 citywide, with the majority of the governing body citing concerns about equity issues on the south side. “My concerns are that a lot of brothers went to jail for illegally selling cannabis....
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council rejects $213k contract for private company to evaluate 911 dispatch
The Jersey City Council rejected a resolution to evaluate issues and present possible solutions regarding the city’s 911 dispatch at last night’s meeting. “In 2015, the same problem arose with prioritization and again in 2018,” Alexandra Fajardo, who works in the dispatch center, said during the public portion of the meeting.
Long-time activists hope to make mark with N.J. city’s first adult legal weed store
Lambertville, a touristy town known for its eclectic art galleries, antique shops and free spirit, could soon add another offering: legalized recreational adult weed. Baked by the River, operated by entrepreneurs and long-time weed activists Cord Schlobohm and Jesse Marie Villars, is well on its way to becoming the first cannabis micro-business in the city.
Mayor Fulop announces new city redevelopment community project
Mayor Steven M. Fulop has announced the redevelopment of a former industrial site on three acres of land in the city’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood can finally move forward to construction. A Superior Court Judge’s ruling to dismiss a “meritless” lawsuit filed by June Jones and the Morris Canal Redevelopment Area...
therealdeal.com
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
hudsoncountyview.com
Morris Canal Manor project finally moving forward in Jersey City after 2nd lawsuit ends
After two lawsuits in a little under two years, the Morris Canal Manor project is finally moving forward after the latest court filing has concluded: paving the way for 400-plus unit development with a rec center, retail plaza, and retail incubator. “While this baseless lawsuit has done a tremendous disservice...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City & Beit Shemesh, Israel Sign Sister City Agreement
During a Wednesday afternoon ceremony in City Hall, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop signed the city’s 17th Sister City cooperative agreement. The latest economic and cultural arrangement with Jersey City comes from Beit Shemesh in Israel, a city rich in diversity, just like Jersey City. The Sister City relationship...
Bayonne amends its public firearms ban to exempt off-duty law enforcement
The Bayonne City Council has adopted an ordinance that exempts off-duty law enforcement from its ban on carrying firearms in certain areas, including parks, schools, and public buildings. Previously, the council banned the carrying of firearms in places for just about everyone. The measure follows a recent uptick of gun...
Paterson front-line workers get final COVID pay before Thanksgiving
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Front-line workers in Paterson, N.J., are getting their third and final installment of COVID premium pay just in time for Thanksgiving. Sampson Lockhart has been an employee of the Department of Public Works for 18 years. However, he said it wasn’t until this year that he got a bonus. Specifically, premium pay […]
Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main
A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
jerseydigs.com
Rare and Remarkable Duplex Penthouse in Jersey City’s Renowned The Beacon Hits the Market
A crown Jersey City duplex penthouse, this incredibly rare 3,200-square-foot home is situated inside the Art Deco-inspired The Beacon complex and features three private terraces spanning over 2,000 square feet. Written by Jersey Digs. A remarkable penthouse home with multiple outdoor terraces has just been listed for sale inside one...
thepositivecommunity.com
A Progress Report on Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s
The excitement is building in Newark’s South Ward as the historic $150 million expansion project known as Newark Strong is transforming Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBI) and its neighborhood. The project represents a major investment in the medical center’s close relationship with its community. The new main...
Toxic compounds seeped into man’s property. The cleanup could cost him everything, he says.
Carmine Olivieri has spent a good part of his working life making a living on the two lots that he bought 20 years ago on West Street in Bloomfield. Out front is the two-family house at 57 West Street that he grabbed in a foreclosure sale, then fixed up so he could rent it out. In the back is the old garage where he runs his auto-detailing business, Classic Car. The rest of the property he leases to ambulances and trucks for parking.
Official calls for ‘overhaul’ of Mercer County election process after system crashed
Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes urged officials on Saturday to “fundamentally change” their election process in the wake of Tuesday’s voting system crash. None of the county’s voting machines were working on Election Day “due to a printing and scanning issue with the ballots,” local officials said Tuesday.
hobokengirl.com
Jersey City’s Madame Claude Bis to Reopen as ‘Madame’ Under New Owners
French food is great for romantic date nights, family gatherings, and honestly any time you’re craving some flavorful comfort food — which is why many locals were disappointed when Madame Claude Bis closed in Jersey City this summer. When owners Alice Troietto and Mattias Gustafsson announced they’d be stepping away from the restaurant to retire as of July 14th of this year, it was revealed that the spot would reopen in the future under new ownership and with a bit of a rebranding. We now know that this restaurant, located at 390 4th Street in Jersey City, will be opening sometime soon with a speakeasy component — and it will be operating under the name ‘Madame.’ Madame is co-owned by Jamie Knott, Robert Palmer, and Gabriel Rieben, who all also co-own tiki bar Cellar 335 in Jersey City. Since Madame and Cellar 335 are connected via a shared door, there’s talk of there being some collaborative parties + events between the two businesses. Read on to learn more about the opening of Madame in Jersey City.
Town cancels event at N.J. arts center due to possibility of ‘confrontation,’ mayor says
A Thursday event planned for the Williams Center, a Rutherford arts venue, was cancelled by borough officials because of the “potential for confrontation,” Mayor Frank Nunziato said in a statement. “Unbeknownst to the borough, an event was planned for this evening at the Williams Center, news of which...
Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools
JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken + Jersey City Election Results 2022: Updating as Results Come In
Election Day 2022 has come and gone in Hudson County and around New Jersey. Now that everyone has gone out to the polls and voted, it’s time to tally the votes and announce winners. This year, locals in Hudson County voted for candidates for the 8th Congressional District Representative, the Hudson County Sheriff, Hudson County Clerk, and new Hoboken + Jersey City Board of Education members. We’re covering the unofficial election results as they’re announced. Read on to see the 2022 Hoboken + Jersey City Election results.
njurbannews.com
NAACP, People’s Organization for Progress demand all charges be dropped against Rodwell/Spivey family
The Newark, NJ NAACP and the People’s Organization for Progress (P.O.P) are joining forces in calling for the immediate dismissal of charges by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office against the Rodwell/Spivey family. The arrest from last year of four family individuals by the Newark, NJ Police Department, which actually lead to one person (Mr. Justin Rodwell) being held for more than one year in the Essex County Jail, resonates with injustice & abuse of all of their civil-right entitlements altogether.
