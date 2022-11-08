ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City & Beit Shemesh, Israel Sign Sister City Agreement

During a Wednesday afternoon ceremony in City Hall, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop signed the city’s 17th Sister City cooperative agreement. The latest economic and cultural arrangement with Jersey City comes from Beit Shemesh in Israel, a city rich in diversity, just like Jersey City. The Sister City relationship...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Paterson front-line workers get final COVID pay before Thanksgiving

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Front-line workers in Paterson, N.J., are getting their third and final installment of COVID premium pay just in time for Thanksgiving. Sampson Lockhart has been an employee of the Department of Public Works for 18 years. However, he said it wasn’t until this year that he got a bonus. Specifically, premium pay […]
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main

A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

A Progress Report on Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s

The excitement is building in Newark’s South Ward as the historic $150 million expansion project known as Newark Strong is transforming Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBI) and its neighborhood. The project represents a major investment in the medical center’s close relationship with its community. The new main...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Toxic compounds seeped into man’s property. The cleanup could cost him everything, he says.

Carmine Olivieri has spent a good part of his working life making a living on the two lots that he bought 20 years ago on West Street in Bloomfield. Out front is the two-family house at 57 West Street that he grabbed in a foreclosure sale, then fixed up so he could rent it out. In the back is the old garage where he runs his auto-detailing business, Classic Car. The rest of the property he leases to ambulances and trucks for parking.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Jersey City’s Madame Claude Bis to Reopen as ‘Madame’ Under New Owners

French food is great for romantic date nights, family gatherings, and honestly any time you’re craving some flavorful comfort food — which is why many locals were disappointed when Madame Claude Bis closed in Jersey City this summer. When owners Alice Troietto and Mattias Gustafsson announced they’d be stepping away from the restaurant to retire as of July 14th of this year, it was revealed that the spot would reopen in the future under new ownership and with a bit of a rebranding. We now know that this restaurant, located at 390 4th Street in Jersey City, will be opening sometime soon with a speakeasy component — and it will be operating under the name ‘Madame.’ Madame is co-owned by Jamie Knott, Robert Palmer, and Gabriel Rieben, who all also co-own tiki bar Cellar 335 in Jersey City. Since Madame and Cellar 335 are connected via a shared door, there’s talk of there being some collaborative parties + events between the two businesses. Read on to learn more about the opening of Madame in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools

JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
JACKSON, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken + Jersey City Election Results 2022: Updating as Results Come In

Election Day 2022 has come and gone in Hudson County and around New Jersey. Now that everyone has gone out to the polls and voted, it’s time to tally the votes and announce winners. This year, locals in Hudson County voted for candidates for the 8th Congressional District Representative, the Hudson County Sheriff, Hudson County Clerk, and new Hoboken + Jersey City Board of Education members. We’re covering the unofficial election results as they’re announced. Read on to see the 2022 Hoboken + Jersey City Election results.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njurbannews.com

NAACP, People’s Organization for Progress demand all charges be dropped against Rodwell/Spivey family

The Newark, NJ NAACP and the People’s Organization for Progress (P.O.P) are joining forces in calling for the immediate dismissal of charges by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office against the Rodwell/Spivey family. The arrest from last year of four family individuals by the Newark, NJ Police Department, which actually lead to one person (Mr. Justin Rodwell) being held for more than one year in the Essex County Jail, resonates with injustice & abuse of all of their civil-right entitlements altogether.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

