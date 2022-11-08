ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

Overwatch 2 reduces skin prices for legacy cosmetics, but there's a catch

By Brendan Lowry
Windows Central
Windows Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxmep_0j3WvyST00

What you need to know

  • Since Overwatch 2's launch, players have voiced their dislike of the game's high cosmetic prices and low maximum weekly currency earnings, making it difficult to acquire unlocks.
  • To address this feedback, Blizzard has reduced the price of all baseline non-event cosmetics from the original Overwatch down to what they originally were.
  • The catch, though, is that you can only take advantage of these new prices if you're buying items with Legacy Credits. New players that don't have access to this currency will still have to pay the expensive Overwatch Coin-based price for items.

Since Overwatch 2 released early last month, many players have voiced serious concerns about the game's monetization following its move to free-to-play. While the new system that gives fans the opportunity to earn Overwatch Coins that they can use to buy cosmetics from the in-game store is conceptually healthier than Overwatch's original RNG loot box model was, its implementation has proven unpopular thus far due to high cosmetic prices and low maximum weekly currency earnings.

Frustratingly, the higher prices for skins and other items apply to older unlocks from the original Overwatch as well as new Overwatch 2 ones, meaning that it's significantly more difficult for veterans and new players alike to acquire legacy cosmetics. In fact, players did the math, realizing that buying all of Overwatch's legacy items would cost over $10,000 — highlighting just how expensive everything is under the new system.

In response to this feedback, developer Blizzard has reduced the price of cosmetics from the original game down to what they originally were before Overwatch 2 launched. This means that Legendary skins now cost 1,000 currency instead of 1,900, while Epic skins are just 250 instead of 1,000. Other unlocks from the original Overwatch like emotes, highlight intros, victory poses, and voice lines are now more affordable as well. Notably, this change only affects "standard" items, and as such, prices for event-related cosmetics have remained the same.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2Yxq_0j3WvyST00

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The catch, though, is that these new prices only apply whenever you're buying something with Legacy Credits — a currency that you'll only have if you had Overwatch Credits (Overwatch's original currency) attached to your account when Overwatch transitioned to Overwatch 2. There's currently no way to get more Legacy Credits on your account if you've already merged your Overwatch accounts together, so this adjustment only benefits veteran players. New Overwatch 2 players are, unfortunately, stuck with the same expensive Overwatch Coin -based prices.

Overall, it's great to see Blizzard budge a bit on Overwatch 2's store prices, although the fact that the change doesn't help new players out will no doubt irk many. Many veteran players likely already own the items that got a Legacy Credit price reduction, anyway, making the overall impact of the improvement feel pretty minor. Still, it's a step in the right direction for sure, and hopefully the developers have plans to make further player-friendly adjustments.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to Season 1's Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and a bundle of unique Legendary skins.

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
ComicBook

PlayStation 5 Consoles Are Spoiling God of War Ragnarok for Players

God of War Ragnarok is here, but the game seemingly can't stop itself from being spoiled. For months now, there have been spoilers for this highly anticipated sequel floating around the internet. While some of the earliest leaks were very general plot details, the full game began leaking in late October after retail copies began surfacing at some stores. It made it very difficult for players to avoid key moments and plot details leading up to the game's release this week, but now the game is out, and people can immerse themselves in Kratos and Atreus' new journey without looking at social media to find spoilers... sort of.
Android Authority

Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost

The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system

The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
ComicBook

Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year

A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
Windows Central

11 tips and tricks for your Steam Deck

Have you picked up a new Steam Deck, or are you about to take the plunge? Either way, we've curated a list of 11 tips and tricks to get you started. There's serious power lurking inside this portable PC, and it's worth taking advantage of. Take a moment to memorize...
The Independent

Oculus creator makes virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people

Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus, has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.Named ‘NerveGear’, the system aims to closely tie people’s virtual life to their real one – by bringing them both to an end at the same time.If someone dies in a virtual reality game or experience while wearing the headset, then they will be killed in real life at the same time, Mr Luckey said.It does so by detecting the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, meaning that developers could easily integrate the system. Once that red shows, three explosive modules explode,...
Polygon

Don’t accidentally skip God of War Ragnarök’s first good side quest

God of War Ragnarök is an even bigger game than God of War (2018), which itself was bigger than all of the previous mainline God of War games combined. It’s packed with side activities and quests to help flesh out its world. But unlike God of War (2018), Ragnarök is about more than just Kratos’ journey to personhood. It’s about an ensemble cast bouncing off of one another as they explore a vast world and confront their individual mistakes.
ComicBook

New PS5 Controller Revealed

PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3

Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
Windows Central

Windows Central

288
Followers
2K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy