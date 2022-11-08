Read full article on original website
Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn’t play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they suspended Irving without pay on Nov. 3 that he would miss at least five games, saying he was “unfit” to be around the team and would not return until he satisfied “a series of objective remedial measures.” Irving has since apologized on social media for posting a link for a film that contains antisemitic material on his Twitter page, and for not specifying the topics in it with which he disagreed.
De'Anthony Melton out for Sixers vs. Hawks due to back stiffness
The Philadelphia 76ers will get set to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday to complete the home-and-home series and they will be a bit shorthanded in this one. With them already missing James Harden, they will also be missing his replacement in the starting lineup. De’Anthony Melton will miss the game on Saturday due to back stiffness and he will be replaced in the starting lineup by Matisse Thybulle.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss
Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles vs. Gobert
Ayton provided nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 win over the Timberwolves. Ayton was ineffective against Rudy Gobert on both ends of the floor, allowing his opponent to accrue 25 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, though Phoenix was victorious. Fantasy managers are probably disappointed with Ayton's muted rebounding and field-goal percentage marks this season. However, putting aside the two games in which he saw fewer than 25 minutes, the center is still averaging 17.1 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 8.4 boards and 1.9 assists.
CBS Sports
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-high 26 points
Lillard finished with 26 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 36 minutes during Portland's 105-95 win over the Hornets on Wednesday. Lillard failed to score any points in the first quarter before racking up 14 in the second quarter on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three. Down 12 midway through the third quarter, the Portland point guard knocked down back-to-back threes and then added another 30-foot three-pointer shortly after to help the Trail Blazers storm back with an 18-2 run. During the run, Lillard also passed Magic Johnson for 83rd on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Friday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not take the floor Friday versus the Spurs. Antetokounmpo will miss his third contest in the last four while dealing with a knee issue that didn't appear to be serious. His absence from the rotation will leave a massive void to fill on both ends of the floor. Bobby Portis appears the probable candidate to join the starting five Friday after doing so for each of Giannis' previous two absences. MarJon Beauchamp also started Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Thunder and figures to do so again with Jrue Holiday (ankle) sidelined for a second straight game.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nabs helper in win
Ovechkin tallied an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. This could have been a much bigger night for Ovechkin, who saw a whopping 11:25 of ice time on the power play. The Capitals went 0-for-6 on the man advantage, but a relentless 5-on-5 attack led to the lopsided score in their favor. Ovechkin's next chance to power up will be Sunday in another clash against the Bolts, this time on the road.
CBS Sports
Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss
Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
