Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
Detroit News
10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
wdet.org
Democrats carried younger voters and capitalized on abortion restriction fears
In Michigan, political majorities favored Democrats in ways that were not anticipated. High prices and historically bad years for the party in power during the midterms were thought to hurt them — but that didn’t seem to happen. Democrats won the attorney general, secretary of state and governor’s...
Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results
A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race
Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race.
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
Michigan's Proposal 3 passes | Live map results
DETROIT — Voters in Michigan have voted to pass Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. The term reproductive freedom will be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
fox2detroit.com
Live Election Results: Proposal 3 approved, legalizing abortion in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There will once again be another change to the Michigan constitution as voters have approved a proposal that protects the right to have an abortion in the state. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday,...
Marijuana proposals: Majority receive approval, other communities say no
Seven communities in Southeast Michigan will most likely be seeing more cannabis retailers pop up after Tuesday’s election where many communities voted in favor of marijuana proposals.
Election results: Here’s who won seats in the Detroit school board election
A political newcomer, a former school board president, and two incumbents won seats on the Detroit school board Tuesday. Latrice McClendon, Iris Taylor, Corletta Vaughn, and Angelique Peterson-Mayberry had the most votes with 100% of the ballots counted, according to unofficial results being reported by the Detroit City Clerk’s office.Two incumbents — Vice President Deborah Hunter-Harvill and Georgia Lemmons — lost their re-election bids. With over $117,000 in...
Detroit News
Finley: What went wrong for Michigan Republicans
In few places did the red wave fizzle as spectacularly as in Michigan. Despite Republican exuberance fueled by late polls that showed tightening races here, the challenges to Democratic control of the state fell short. It was a night with few bright spots for the GOP. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will...
dbusiness.com
Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Michigan Central to Offer Update on Southwest Greenway
The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Michigan Central are giving the community a preview of the new Southwest Greenway, a non-motorized paved trail now under construction from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park on West Jefferson Avenue to Bagley Street and the Michigan Central project. “The Southwest Greenway will make...
fox2detroit.com
Live election updates- Polls now closed in Michigan; officials report 'strong turnout'
(FOX 2) - With polls now closed, results should begin coming up, though you most likely won't know the winners of big races for another 24 hours. Absentee ballots are expected to delay results. Keep up with all the updates from Election Day below. The polls may close at 8,...
When do the polls close in Michigan?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s Election Day in Michigan!. Michiganders will vote in the midterm election, deciding the next governor, representatives, and important municipal positions. One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer faces newcomer Republican Tudor Dixon,...
MetroTimes
20 things that happened the last time Michigan Democrats had full control of the state government
Following Tuesday's election, Democrats now control the governor's office, the state House, and the state Senate. The last time this trifecta happened was in 1983, which lasted until the following year. Here's a list of things that happened the last time the Dems had that much political strength in the...
Comments / 0