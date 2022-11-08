ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
103.3 WKFR

Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
Detroit News

10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results

A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
WLNS

Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan's Proposal 3 passes | Live map results

DETROIT — Voters in Michigan have voted to pass Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. The term reproductive freedom will be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
Chalkbeat

Election results: Here’s who won seats in the Detroit school board election

A political newcomer, a former school board president, and two incumbents won seats on the Detroit school board Tuesday. Latrice McClendon, Iris Taylor, Corletta Vaughn, and Angelique Peterson-Mayberry had the most votes with 100% of the ballots counted, according to unofficial results being reported by the Detroit City Clerk’s office.Two incumbents — Vice President Deborah Hunter-Harvill and Georgia Lemmons — lost their re-election bids. With over $117,000 in...
Detroit News

Finley: What went wrong for Michigan Republicans

In few places did the red wave fizzle as spectacularly as in Michigan. Despite Republican exuberance fueled by late polls that showed tightening races here, the challenges to Democratic control of the state fell short. It was a night with few bright spots for the GOP. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

When do the polls close in Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s Election Day in Michigan!. Michiganders will vote in the midterm election, deciding the next governor, representatives, and important municipal positions. One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer faces newcomer Republican Tudor Dixon,...
