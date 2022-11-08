ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

A Breakdown of Holiday Wishlist Toys this Season

By Sponsored Segment by Spinmaster
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQ9VK_0j3Wve3B00

Sponsored Segment by Spinmaster

The holidays are almost here, and it’s important to get ahead of your kids wish list before the crazy holiday shopping commences. GDC teamed up with renowned toy expert, Elizabeth Werner , to learn more about her top picks this season!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

Deadly shooting suspect arrested

Aurora Police confirmed the two victims are both male juveniles. APD initially reported the victims as one adult and one juvenile. According to APD, shots were fired from a silver Acura sedan that fled the scene immediately.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy