A Breakdown of Holiday Wishlist Toys this Season
Sponsored Segment by Spinmaster
The holidays are almost here, and it’s important to get ahead of your kids wish list before the crazy holiday shopping commences. GDC teamed up with renowned toy expert, Elizabeth Werner , to learn more about her top picks this season!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0