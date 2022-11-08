Ellianna Caporusso was frustrated. Not in a bad way, but because she knew and recognized early on just how good Daisy Duda would be for Mountain Lakes. Last year, the two were part of a Lakers team that 3-2 lost in the Group 1 final after being up 2-0. Duda showed flashes of what she could do in that game, assisting on one of Henna Andican’s two goals and finishing with nine goals and six assists on the season.

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ ・ 50 MINUTES AGO