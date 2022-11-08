ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Individual Gymnastics Championships: E. Brunswick’s McSweeney wins floor, shares bars title

East Brunswick’s Kathryn McSweeney hit her stride during the most important time of the year and turned in another big performance on Saturday. McSweeney won the floor title with a score of 9.575 and was crowned co-champion on bars (9.675) during the NJSIAA Individual Championships at Brick Memorial. McSweeney was tied with Kylie Sitty of St. John Vianney on bars.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Offensive explosion leaves no doubt as Mountain Lakes claims Group 1 title

Ellianna Caporusso was frustrated. Not in a bad way, but because she knew and recognized early on just how good Daisy Duda would be for Mountain Lakes. Last year, the two were part of a Lakers team that 3-2 lost in the Group 1 final after being up 2-0. Duda showed flashes of what she could do in that game, assisting on one of Henna Andican’s two goals and finishing with nine goals and six assists on the season.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
