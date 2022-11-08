Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 2 West Essex’s dominance continues with 4th straight Group 2 title
The champs would just not be denied. After a slow start, West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, found its legs and its seniors were helping lead the way as they’ve done all season long. Two of those seniors, Cielle McInerney and Gianna Macrino, combined for three...
Field Hockey: Three stars from West Deptford’s 2OT win over No. 5 Shore in Group 1 final
For the first time since 1996, West Deptford can call itself a state champion. The Eagles knocked off three-time reigning champion Shore, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in double overtime in the NJSIAA Group 1 championship game in Bordentown.
Individual Gymnastics Championships: E. Brunswick’s McSweeney wins floor, shares bars title
East Brunswick’s Kathryn McSweeney hit her stride during the most important time of the year and turned in another big performance on Saturday. McSweeney won the floor title with a score of 9.575 and was crowned co-champion on bars (9.675) during the NJSIAA Individual Championships at Brick Memorial. McSweeney was tied with Kylie Sitty of St. John Vianney on bars.
Field hockey: Three stars from West Essex’s Group 2 field hockey championship
For the fourth tournament in a row, West Essex is the top dog in Group 2. The Knights, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, took down No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro, 5-0, to win the program’s 21st state title.
WATCH: Robbinsville boys soccer celebrates their first state title
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
No. 1 Camden Catholic outlasts No. 4 Oak Knoll to win NJSIAA Non-Public field hockey championship
It was a long time coming but Olivia Bent-Cole and her Camden Catholic teammates finally stepped off the field at Bordentown with a trophy over their heads. The Irish — No. 1 in the NJ.com field hockey Top 20 —Beat No. 4 Oak Knoll 2-1 to win the NJSIAA Non-Public state championship. Camden Catholic last won a state championship in 1985.
Football: No. 11 Old Tappan returns to form and beats Hillside to take North 1, Group 3 championship
While Old Tappan’s last couple of seasons haven’t quite been up to the usual standards the program established for it, it seems safe to say that after Saturday afternoon, the team has returned to form. The top-seeded Golden Knights hosted second-seeded Hillside on Saturday in the championship game...
WATCH: Natalie McGivern scores in double-OT to lift West Deptford to Group 1 title
Natalie McGivern scored the game-winning goal off a penalty corner with 1:05 left in double-overtime to lead West Deptford to a 3-2 win over Shore in the Group 1 title game on Saturday in Bordentown. The stunning win, coming over the No. 5-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, was...
Man of the Match and other stars from Robbinsville Group 3 state title win
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
Girls Volleyball Group 2 Final Preview: Sparta vs. Gov. Livingston
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Group 2 championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 1 girls soccer title game
GIRLS SOCCER: Mountain Lakes vs Point Pleasant Beach (NJSIAA Group 1 Final) on November 12, 2022 — Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 1 title game this fall. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Girls Soccer: LIVE group championship results, photos and featured coverage, Nov. 12-13
Girls Soccer: Point Pleasant Beach defeats Palmyra in PK's of Group 1 semifinal on Nov. 8, 2022 — SATURDAY, NOV. 12-SUNDAY, NOV. 13. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys soccer photos: Christian Brothers vs. Seton Hall Prep in Non-Public A final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Yascko leads Edison past Lenape for program’s first sectional crown since 1991 (PHOTOS)
One of the many benefits to having a four-year starter at quarterback is knowing that he’s not easily going to panic, even in the most stressful situations.
Boys soccer photos: Mendham vs. Robbinsville in Group 3 final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Offensive explosion leaves no doubt as Mountain Lakes claims Group 1 title
Ellianna Caporusso was frustrated. Not in a bad way, but because she knew and recognized early on just how good Daisy Duda would be for Mountain Lakes. Last year, the two were part of a Lakers team that 3-2 lost in the Group 1 final after being up 2-0. Duda showed flashes of what she could do in that game, assisting on one of Henna Andican’s two goals and finishing with nine goals and six assists on the season.
Singleton, Jenkins step out of Marshall shadow to lift Weequahic to N2,G1 title
Weequahic head coach Brian Logan doesn’t claim to know everything, but he was certain of this one thing based upon Rashawn Marshall’s monstrous running game last week in the sectional semifinals:. “I knew coming off that game (Marshall rushed for 304 yards, 2 TDs against Butler) that Cedar...
WATCH: Mountain Lakes celebrates winning Group 1 girls soccer championship
Mountain Lakes came back to Kean University and finished the job this time around, beating Point Pleasant Beach, 5-1, in the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 1 final. Last fall, the Lakers fell short against Shore in overtime of the title game, but this group was not going to let that happen again. Mountain Lakes built up a lead early and kept adding to it.
Girls soccer photos: Mountain Lakes vs. Point Pleasant Beach in Group 1 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Girls Volleyball Non-Public B Final Preview: Lodi Immaculate vs. Morris Catholic
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Tournament Group Championship takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin HS. Ahead of the title match, take a look at the preview for the Non-Public B championship. Can’t make it to the match? Stream the championship here.
