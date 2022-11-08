Read full article on original website
Business Insider
The private sector is in a position to make a sustainable future possible. IBM has the resources to help.
With climate emergencies and disasters on the rise across the globe, private sector companies — particularly large companies with global reach — are in a unique position to make a difference in our collective fight to help build a more sustainable and equitable future. According to the World...
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is confirming there was unauthorized access to its accounts just hours after the company filed for bankruptcy protection
Business Insider
How much you should have in savings at every age
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Many experts recommend you have at...
Phys.org
Study provides first snapshot of global experiences with water insecurity
Countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa have experienced severe droughts and unprecedented floods in the last year. New research from Northwestern University is the first to provide a more nuanced and global view of the experience of water insecurity. In a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health,...
Phys.org
Chinese incursions into India are increasing and are strategically planned, study finds
Chinese incursions across India's west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University of...
Phys.org
Thirsty wheat needed new water management strategy in ancient China
Research from Washington University in St. Louis shows that a practice of purposeful water management, or irrigation, was adopted in northern China about 4,000 years ago as part of an effort to grow new grains that had been introduced from southwest Asia. But the story gets more complex from there....
Phys.org
Researchers optimize thermoelectric properties of lead telluride material systems
In a recent study, a research team from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences achieved higher thermoelectric performance of n-type lead telluride (PbTe) by adjusting the band structure and enhancing phonon scattering. Results were published in Nanoscale. "We have increased the material power factor...
Phys.org
Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking
The number of international students in Canada has steadily increased over the last decade, contributing approximately $22 billion to the Canadian economy, and an estimated $5.1 billion in annual revenues to Canadian universities. Pegged by the federal government as a key source of talent for the growth and sustenance of...
Phys.org
Climate change: West Africa's oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring
The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau. It's a hotspot for changes in the oceans driven by climate change. These include rising temperatures, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation. All affect marine life on multiple levels. The current...
Phys.org
Arts education can support students' growth towards global citizenship
Arts education offers powerful ways to explore ethical responsibility, values, and attitudes of global citizenship by means of interdisciplinary, intersubjective and embodied participation and experience, according to the Finnish researchers in the University of the Arts Helsinki. Arts education enables us to step outside our immediate situation and examine it...
Phys.org
Carbon-busting hemp could help transform Scottish agriculture to zero emissions
Hemp is one of the oldest traded plants in the world, and cultivation in Scotland started as far back as the 11th century. Historically, cannabis—the name of the plant from which hemp is derived—was used to produce rope, cloth, lighting oil and medicine from around the year 1000 until the late 1800s.
Phys.org
Climate change affects mosquito behavior, making it harder to end malaria in South Africa
Changes in climatic factors—such as higher temperatures and increased rainfall—affect the developmental, behavioral and distribution patterns of insects like mosquitoes. These changes have serious implications for the effective control of insect-borne diseases such as malaria. Worryingly, temperatures across southern Africa are predicted to increase by at least 0.8⁰C...
Much of biopharma industry yet to set any climate impact targets - report
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Much of the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry has yet to set any targets for reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, a new analysis has found, despite the biggest companies in the sector leading the way.
Digital Health Reshaping MedTech Industry as Consumers Demand “Anywhere, Everywhere” Healthcare, Accenture and AdvaMed Report Finds
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- The medical technology (MedTech) industry is being reshaped by digital health and consumers’ expectations to receive care how, when and where they want, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and AdvaMed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005130/en/ The MedTech industry is being reshaped by digital health and consumers’ expectations to receive care how, when and where they want, says Accenture and AdvaMed. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Researchers manage to extend the field of view for speckle-correlation imaging under a limited memory effect
Trying to see through scattering media like haze and fog is often accompanied by disappointment or even difficulties in our daily lives—if you have ever experienced a sunrise-watching trip on a cloudy morning or a palm-sweating drive through dense fog. For researchers in optics and photonics, seeing through scattering media is also a long-standing challenge in a broad range of application scenarios, such as microscope imaging through biological tissues and telescopic observation through atmospheric turbulence.
Phys.org
Burning waste must end: African leaders look to recycling for better health and value
When African environment ministers met in Senegal in mid-September, they made one of the most important decisions in the history of waste management in Africa. The ministers laid the foundation to end the open dumping and burning of waste. Putting this decision into action will have multiple economic, environmental and...
Phys.org
Young people identify 7 'superpowers' to fight climate change
Many young people feel anxious, powerless, sad and angry about climate change. Although there are some great resources on children's eco-anxiety and climate distress, the vast majority are designed for and by adults. So, what resources do children and young people themselves want, to support them in facing climate change?...
