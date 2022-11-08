ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims

This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
Business Insider

How much you should have in savings at every age

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Many experts recommend you have at...
Phys.org

Study provides first snapshot of global experiences with water insecurity

Countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa have experienced severe droughts and unprecedented floods in the last year. New research from Northwestern University is the first to provide a more nuanced and global view of the experience of water insecurity. In a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health,...
Phys.org

Chinese incursions into India are increasing and are strategically planned, study finds

Chinese incursions across India's west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University of...
Phys.org

Thirsty wheat needed new water management strategy in ancient China

Research from Washington University in St. Louis shows that a practice of purposeful water management, or irrigation, was adopted in northern China about 4,000 years ago as part of an effort to grow new grains that had been introduced from southwest Asia. But the story gets more complex from there....
Phys.org

Researchers optimize thermoelectric properties of lead telluride material systems

In a recent study, a research team from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences achieved higher thermoelectric performance of n-type lead telluride (PbTe) by adjusting the band structure and enhancing phonon scattering. Results were published in Nanoscale. "We have increased the material power factor...
Phys.org

Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking

The number of international students in Canada has steadily increased over the last decade, contributing approximately $22 billion to the Canadian economy, and an estimated $5.1 billion in annual revenues to Canadian universities. Pegged by the federal government as a key source of talent for the growth and sustenance of...
Phys.org

Climate change: West Africa's oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring

The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau. It's a hotspot for changes in the oceans driven by climate change. These include rising temperatures, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation. All affect marine life on multiple levels. The current...
Phys.org

Arts education can support students' growth towards global citizenship

Arts education offers powerful ways to explore ethical responsibility, values, and attitudes of global citizenship by means of interdisciplinary, intersubjective and embodied participation and experience, according to the Finnish researchers in the University of the Arts Helsinki. Arts education enables us to step outside our immediate situation and examine it...
Phys.org

Carbon-busting hemp could help transform Scottish agriculture to zero emissions

Hemp is one of the oldest traded plants in the world, and cultivation in Scotland started as far back as the 11th century. Historically, cannabis—the name of the plant from which hemp is derived—was used to produce rope, cloth, lighting oil and medicine from around the year 1000 until the late 1800s.
Phys.org

Climate change affects mosquito behavior, making it harder to end malaria in South Africa

Changes in climatic factors—such as higher temperatures and increased rainfall—affect the developmental, behavioral and distribution patterns of insects like mosquitoes. These changes have serious implications for the effective control of insect-borne diseases such as malaria. Worryingly, temperatures across southern Africa are predicted to increase by at least 0.8⁰C...
The Associated Press

Digital Health Reshaping MedTech Industry as Consumers Demand “Anywhere, Everywhere” Healthcare, Accenture and AdvaMed Report Finds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- The medical technology (MedTech) industry is being reshaped by digital health and consumers’ expectations to receive care how, when and where they want, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and AdvaMed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005130/en/ The MedTech industry is being reshaped by digital health and consumers’ expectations to receive care how, when and where they want, says Accenture and AdvaMed. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org

Researchers manage to extend the field of view for speckle-correlation imaging under a limited memory effect

Trying to see through scattering media like haze and fog is often accompanied by disappointment or even difficulties in our daily lives—if you have ever experienced a sunrise-watching trip on a cloudy morning or a palm-sweating drive through dense fog. For researchers in optics and photonics, seeing through scattering media is also a long-standing challenge in a broad range of application scenarios, such as microscope imaging through biological tissues and telescopic observation through atmospheric turbulence.
Phys.org

Burning waste must end: African leaders look to recycling for better health and value

When African environment ministers met in Senegal in mid-September, they made one of the most important decisions in the history of waste management in Africa. The ministers laid the foundation to end the open dumping and burning of waste. Putting this decision into action will have multiple economic, environmental and...
Phys.org

Young people identify 7 'superpowers' to fight climate change

Many young people feel anxious, powerless, sad and angry about climate change. Although there are some great resources on children's eco-anxiety and climate distress, the vast majority are designed for and by adults. So, what resources do children and young people themselves want, to support them in facing climate change?...

