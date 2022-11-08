Read full article on original website
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police looking for 3 larceny suspects
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three people suspected in two larcenies from Lowe’s. One incident occurred on June 17 and another incident happened on November 7. In both cases, electrical and copper wires were stolen from the store. If...
westernmassnews.com
Officer Frank the comfort dog joins Greenfield Police Department
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A big day for the Greenfield Police Department as they introduce their newest member of the force: a comfort dog, Officer Frank. Every dog has its day, and Friday was a big one for Frank, as he raised his paw, to become Greenfield Police Department’s newest comfort dog.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teen arraigned in connection with deadly crash
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly crash that killed his fellow classmate. Zachary Elfman, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and other crimes connected to a crash on May 7 which claimed the life of Katarina Boskovic and left one other classmate seriously injured.
Victim of deadly Burlington head-on crash identified
BURLINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Burlington, according to Connecticut state police. The crash happened Friday morning on Route 4 (Collinsville Road). Two cars were involved. A Chevrolet Sonic had crossed the middle line and collided with a Ford Econoline e250 - a cargo van, state police said.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York
Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash. According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road. Police said that the accident involved at least...
Springfield man out on bail arrested for alleged shots fired incident targeting woman
A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after a shots fired incident that allegedly targeted a woman for the second time in the last three weeks.
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing teen. Zulieka Rivera, 15, is 5'5" tall and has brown and pink hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black slippers. Anyone with information about her location is asked...
Police identify man in Hartford shooting caught on camera
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police identified a man who was shot in a deadly shooting Wednesday night that was caught on a city camera. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. Brown was shot to death at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Capen Street, according to […]
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
Incarcerated woman that walked away from Springfield facility found
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office have located an incarcerated woman that walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
House fire on Leitch Street in Springfield
Springfield firefighters put out a house fire on Leitch Street Thursday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Vigil honors and remembers woman hit by car on State Street last November
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A vigil was held Thursday night in downtown Springfield, to honor and remember a woman who was hit by a car on State Street last November. Since that tragic accident, many have been calling for improvements in this area, something the city has been working on. “Amazing...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden County Sheriff warning of scam phone calls
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public of a scam involving people purporting to be from their department. They said that several residents have been contacted by phone, the caller indicated they were from the sheriff’s office, and asked for money to settle a warrant for missing a court appearance.
Suspect in Willow Street shooting identified: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man in Waterbury has been identified by police on Wednesday. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury is accused of shooting Xavier Pellot, who died from injuries after being taken to the hospital for treatment. The...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire at West Springfield auto body shop
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a West Springfield auto repair shop Thursday morning. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to Balise Collision on Riverdale Street and the fire was extinguished before it could reach any other exposures.
thereminder.com
Hurst clashes with administration over status of former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst has said that a former Springfield police officer should not be employed as a firefighter in the city, but the Sarno administration disagrees. According to Hurst, Luke Cournoyer has completed the Fire Academy and is ready to be hired by the city as...
Body of Springfield man Frederick Mayock found in NY lake after 2 weeks missing
A more than two-week-long search for a Springfield man last seen preparing to kayak on an upstate New York lake ended Monday when police recovered the man’s body from the water, authorities said. Frederick Mayock, 47, was spotted readying his kayak beside Canadarago Lake around midday on Oct. 22,...
