Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police looking for 3 larceny suspects

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three people suspected in two larcenies from Lowe’s. One incident occurred on June 17 and another incident happened on November 7. In both cases, electrical and copper wires were stolen from the store. If...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officer Frank the comfort dog joins Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A big day for the Greenfield Police Department as they introduce their newest member of the force: a comfort dog, Officer Frank. Every dog has its day, and Friday was a big one for Frank, as he raised his paw, to become Greenfield Police Department’s newest comfort dog.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teen arraigned in connection with deadly crash

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly crash that killed his fellow classmate. Zachary Elfman, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and other crimes connected to a crash on May 7 which claimed the life of Katarina Boskovic and left one other classmate seriously injured.
LONGMEADOW, MA
FOX 61

Victim of deadly Burlington head-on crash identified

BURLINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Burlington, according to Connecticut state police. The crash happened Friday morning on Route 4 (Collinsville Road). Two cars were involved. A Chevrolet Sonic had crossed the middle line and collided with a Ford Econoline e250 - a cargo van, state police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
fallriverreporter.com

State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York

Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash. According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road. Police said that the accident involved at least...
WESTFIELD, MA
WTNH

Police identify man in Hartford shooting caught on camera

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police identified a man who was shot in a deadly shooting Wednesday night that was caught on a city camera. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. Brown was shot to death at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Capen Street, according to […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Hampden County Sheriff warning of scam phone calls

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public of a scam involving people purporting to be from their department. They said that several residents have been contacted by phone, the caller indicated they were from the sheriff’s office, and asked for money to settle a warrant for missing a court appearance.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
FOX 61

Suspect in Willow Street shooting identified: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man in Waterbury has been identified by police on Wednesday. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury is accused of shooting Xavier Pellot, who died from injuries after being taken to the hospital for treatment. The...
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to fire at West Springfield auto body shop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a West Springfield auto repair shop Thursday morning. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to Balise Collision on Riverdale Street and the fire was extinguished before it could reach any other exposures.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

