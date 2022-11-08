Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First-Look at Episode 7
My Hero Academia is on a tear right now, and we have season six to thank for the ride. After leaving fans underwhelmed last season, Studio Bones made a fiery comeback this fall with Izuku's next mission. Now, all eyes are on My Hero Academia as it prepares for war, and we've been given a new look at episode seven to prepare.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Looms Large With Mt. Lady
My Hero Academia's sixth season has focused on not only the students in Class 1-A battling against the Paranormal Liberation Frontbut also the top heroes of Hero Society giving it their all when it comes to battling Shigaraki and his vast forces. Not only did the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army team up, but the combined army also has High-End Nomu and a giant behemoth known as Gigantomachi at their beck and call. Luckily, Mt. Lady is just as big as the largest villain and one fan has brought her to life.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
Bleach Creator Teases His Original Work on Thousand Year Blood War
Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War has seen the Wandenreich arriving to eliminate members of both the Soul Society and the Arrancar, with the branch of the Qunicies proving their strength in record time. With the anime adaptation bringing back Ichigo and his friends after a long absence, creator Tite Kubo has confirmed the work that he is putting into the new season. The new episodes have seen some major casualties across the board for the Shinigami, and things are only going to get bloodier as the latest season continues.
Andor: Andy Serkis Reacts To His Final Moment in Episode 10
Star Wars fans are loving the tenth episode of Andor, "No Way Out," which might be the last we see of Andy Serkis in the series. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, he's playing a whole new character in Andor named Kino Loy. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After last week's episode, Kino decided to join Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) prison escape plan, and they helped most of their fellow inmates get out of Narkina 5. However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that Kino couldn't swim, and he was left behind. Serkis recently spoke to Collider about delivering his final line, "I can't swim."
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
New Netflix Drama Holds Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
Every week Netflix debuts new programming on its streaming service but not all of them can say that they've premiered with a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer's new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself can though, and still holds a perfect 100% rating on the review aggregator. As of this writing there are eleven reviews for the ten-episode YA series but all of them carry the "Fresh" tomato symbol next to them. Even the audience score for the series is at a near-perfect number with a 94% approval rating from viewers so far. Here's what the reviews are saying:
PlayStation 5 Consoles Are Spoiling God of War Ragnarok for Players
God of War Ragnarok is here, but the game seemingly can't stop itself from being spoiled. For months now, there have been spoilers for this highly anticipated sequel floating around the internet. While some of the earliest leaks were very general plot details, the full game began leaking in late October after retail copies began surfacing at some stores. It made it very difficult for players to avoid key moments and plot details leading up to the game's release this week, but now the game is out, and people can immerse themselves in Kratos and Atreus' new journey without looking at social media to find spoilers... sort of.
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Releases English Prequel
The Witch From Mercury is the latest addition to the Mobile Suit Gundam anime library, and it might just be one of the most different from all of the entries that came before it. Focusing on Suletta Mercury, a young Gundam pilot that is a part of a school where major disagreements are settled by mech battles, the series has released a new English-translated prequel that gives Gundam fans a better idea of the universe that was presented in this new chapter for the most popular mech franchise to ever arrive from Japan.
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
House of the Dragon Star Calls Out Criticism of Show's Controversial Scenes
HBO had finally released all the episodes of their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely was a big hit for the network. The series focuses on the time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with it showing us the history of house Targaryen. House of the Dragon season one leads us to the big war between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty that are both claiming the right to the iron throne. As with all things in the Game of Thrones universe, the new series is pretty gory and features a pretty gruesome childbirth scene in the finale. Emma D'Arcy recently had a chat with GQ, where she called out the criticism of some of the show's controversial scenes.
God of War Ragnarok Has One Major Letdown
Major God of War Ragnarok spoilers, including details about the finale of the game, follow below. God of War Ragnarok is a really great game, but it is unfortunately slightly hurt by the fact that the game is missing something that should've been in the game from the onset. Yes, God of War Ragnarok does a lot right by giving Kratos the most amount of depth we've seen to date, which is a tall order given many of us thought that about the previous game. It also has a rich story with great villains, but that's also ironically where one of the biggest problems creeps in. You see, at the end of God of War (2018), the game teases that Thor is coming and he'll be wielding his signature hammer, Mjolnir.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
Guillermo del Toro Reveals Never-Before-Seen Test Footage for At The Mountains of Madness Movie
As fans of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro know, one of his many passion projects that hasn't come to fruition is an adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft story At The Mountains of Madness. The Hellboy and Nightmare Alley director has been trying to get the film off the ground for a long time, and now has offered fans just a taste of what might have been. Taking to Instagram. del Toro shared an early CGI test reel done by none other than Lucasfilm's Industrial Light and Magic, showing off a scene from the movie and one of its bizarre monsters.
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
Titans Latest Episode Introduces Key DC Comics Character
HBO Max has finally released the first three episodes from the fourth season of Titans, with the third hitting the service just today. While the fourth season of the series seems to be treading similar ground to the first season by focusing on supernatural characters and magic, it definitely hasn't stopped them from introducing some new characters. Just last week we were introduced to one of this season's main antagonists with Mother Mayhem, and now we have been introduced to another major DC character.
Every God of War Game Ranked
God of War has been one of PlayStation's biggest properties for nearly two decades at this point. First beginning back on the PS2, God of War has gone on to receive numerous entries across virtually all PlayStation platforms that have existed since the turn of the century. However, not all of these outings with Kratos have been superb, as the series has definitely seen its ups and downs.
Star Wars: Andor Writer and Star Address What the Prisoners Were Building for the Empire
In Episode 7 of Star Wars: Andor, Cassian was apprehended and taken into a prison run by the Galactic Empire and he was put to work manufacturing parts with a mysterious purpose, igniting theories about what these pieces of equipment would be used for. Some of these theories claim that the purpose of the parts is entirely irrelevant, functioning merely as a way to showcase the lack of humanity found in the Empire, while other theories thought these parts would end up connecting to larger parts of Star Wars lore. The answer, per showrunner Tony Gilroy and star Andy Serkis, seems to fall somewhere in between. New episodes of Star Wars: Andor premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.
Fantastic Four: First Teaser Released by Marvel
"Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four?" Ryan North and Iban Coello's Fantastic Four #1, available today, begins with Marvel's first family spread across the country after a devastating event back home in New York. In the new teaser below, the hot-headed Johnny Storm flames on as the Human Torch, Sue and Reed Richards battle Doctor Doom's legion of Doombots as the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, and Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing, protects his wife, Alicia Masters-Grimm. So whatever happened to the Fantastic Four — and when will the superhero team be back together?
Pokemon Makes Ash the World's Pokemon Master After 25 Years
Pokemon has done it at last. In April 1997, the series came to life with Ash Ketchum on hand, and the boy wanted nothing more than to become the World's Pokemon Master. Now, his dream has been recognized. It has been 25 years since we first met Ash Ketchum, and today, the boy was crowned the World's Pokemon Master after defeating the reigning champ in battle.
