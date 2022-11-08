ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Drake And 21 Savage Continue ‘Her Loss’ Trolling With Faux ‘COLORS’ Video

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Drake and 21 Savage are not quite done with their Her Loss trolling. On Monday (Nov. 7), the duo premiered a fake COLORSXSTUDIOS performance of the track, “Privileged Rappers” from their joint project . These most recent antics follow their recent fake “stop” at Saturday Night Live to perform “On BS,” which features an introduction by Creed III ‘s Michael B. Jordan.

COLORSXSTUDIOS ‘ YouTube series is an aesthetically unique platform that showcases artists in live performance videos in minimalist monochrome. In the faux COLORS clip, the two appear in an amber-colored backdrop as they exchange verses on the track.

More from VIBE.com

Drizzy also conjured up a false appearance on the Howard Stern Show , where he cropped himself into scenes from actual interviews with the veteran radio host. Stern actually claimed to be impressed with the “fake press tour.”

“He edited himself in to look like he’s in our studio, and he’s answering questions from me using clips from a different interview,” Stern said on-air. “Drake did such a good job that the news outlets are reporting on it as if it’s real.”

Also on Monday (Nov. 7), Drake announced that his upcoming show at the Apollo Theater in NYC would be rescheduled. He has added two dates in December in order to attend the late Takeoff ’s funeral at State Farm Arena on Friday, Nov. 11.

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” the 6 God wrote on Instagram. “We have added a second date for the fans.”

Drake and 21 Savage released their joint project Her Loss, on Nov. 4th after dropping a visualizer to their collaborative effort “Jimmy Crooks,” from Drake Honestly, Nevermind album. Champagne Papi took to his Instagram to announce the joint album with a fake Vogue cover.

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow,” he captioned the magazine cover. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment Her Loss Nov 4th .”

Related Story

Drake And 21 Savage Sued By 'Vogue' Over Mock Cover

Conde Nast is now reportedly suing the pair for posting and distributing a mocked-up Vogue cover as part of their album promotion campaign. Reportedly, Drake and 21 Savage also professionally reprinted a full issue of the legendary magazine with the fake cover and handed it out in several North American cities. Apparently, the insides of the magazine was unchanged.

Check out Drake and 21 Savage’s fake COLORS show performance to “Privileged Rappers” above.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

21 Savage Reveals Why ‘Her Loss’ Was Not Delayed After Takeoff’s Death

After Takeoff’s passing on Nov. 1, many questioned whether or not Drake and 21 Savage would drop their collaborative album, Her Loss, out of respect for the late rapper’s family. The joint project was set to release on Nov. 4 after being delayed from Oct. 28. 21 Savage recently revealed why he and the Six God ultimately stuck to their release date. In an Off The Record interview with DJ Akademiks, the 30-year-old said they wanted to give people something to be happy about. “It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy,” the “Bank Account” rapper...
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
Vibe

Kanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake’s Music

Over the last few weeks, Kanye West’s former employees have been speaking out more and more about their experiences working with him. One employee revealed getting fired over something having to do with Ye’s on-and-off nemesis, Drake. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Rolling Stone reported stories from several of...
Vibe

Drake And 21 Savage Sued By ‘Vogue’ Over Mock Cover

Drake and 21 Savage are under fire for their seemingly unauthorized use of Vogue Magazine’s image.  TMZ reports that the duo is in legal trouble after Condé Nast, the publishing house that owns Vogue, filed a lawsuit seeking $4 million in damages while requiring the pair’s mock magazine — and posters of the fake cover — be taken off the streets. More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage Continue 'Her Loss' Trolling With Faux 'COLORS' VideoDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date21 Savage Says He'd Beat XXL Freshman Classmates In A 'Verzuz,' Kodak Black Responds Dressed in all black, the two rappers...
Vibe

JT Tells Nicki Minaj Her Pop Success Was Heartbreaking “For A Hood Girl”

During a conversation between Nicki Minaj and JT for the former’s new i-D Magazine cover story, the City Girl confessed to once feeling heartbroken that Minaj eventually began seeking pop success after coming up thanks to her mixtapes and freestyles. “Okay… I thought I knew her, but I did not,” JT told a moderator from i-D during the discussion when asked if she remembers when she first heard Nicki’s music. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli Tapped As Celebrity Mentor For Samsung And Billboard's NXT 2.0 CompetitionMarge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022City Girls To Headline Billboard...
Vibe

‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Owners Say Kanye Can Have It…For $1 Billion

If Kanye West wishes to move forward with his plan to sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, he could possibly have to fork over $1 billion, according to owners of the infamous phrase’s trademark. Radio personality Ramses Ja, who holds the rights to ‘White Lives Matter’ along with his Civic Cipher co-host Quinton Ward, has informed TMZ that he and his partner refuse to relinquish ownership of the trademark for less than a 10-figure offer. He also warns that he and Ward intend to take legal action against anyone who attempts to use the trademark against their wishes. However, Ja...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death

Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
Vibe

Method Man Believes Rappers Become Great Actors Because They’re “Great Liars”

Method Man has revealed his theory as to why he and other figures in Hip-Hop have been able to successful transition into the world of acting. The Wu-Tang Clan member claims that many rap artists’ propensity to lie in their music and assume a false or misleading persona are traits that align with being a great thespian. “I think a lot of rappers are great liars,” the 52-year-old MC said during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show. “I’ll just keep it a buck, a lot of them are great liars and I think that translates on screen. Honestly,...
Vibe

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Indicted For Ordering Hit That Led To Rapper’s Death

A man suspected of orchestrating a hit on late rapper Young Dolph has been arrested and hit with multiple murder charges in connection to the Memphis star’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Thursday (Nov. 10) and comes nearly one year to the date Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down in Memphis while visiting a local cookie shop on Nov. 17, 2021. “Mr. Govan has been indicted and is in custody for...
MEMPHIS, IN
Vibe

Gillie Da King Calls Out U.S. Marshal For Racial Profiling

Gillie Da King — formerly known as Gillie Da Kid — is claiming American Airlines racially profiled him after being searched for drugs in a Texas airport. In a newly surfaced video, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast host is seen having an infuriating exchange with a TSA agent wearing a cowboy hat who allegedly stopped him for smelling like marijuana.More from VIBE.comGillie Da King Blasts Social Media, Blogs After Footage Of Takeoff's Death Goes ViralJeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His BirthdayLos Angeles Council Member Resigns After Racist Remarks Exposed Gillie can be heard saying, “What are you talking about?...
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

DJ Khaled Calls Upcoming Jordan Collection Motivation “To Stay Positive”

DJ Khaled discussed the intention and creative decisions behind his new Jordan collection with Footwear News. As his debut collection, the 46-year-old expressed the alignment of teaming up with the sneaker brand. “I’m loyal to the inspiration and motivation that [Michael Jordan] gives me and gives the world — and that’s forever. What he’s done on the basketball court, his sneakers, and all the beautiful things he’s done for the communities. That’s such an inspiration to me,” Khaled explained to FN. More from VIBE.comHoward University Announces 20-Year Partnership With Jordan BrandDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiEminem Scores No. 1 On...
FLORIDA STATE
Vibe

Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust

Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Kodak Black Scoffs At 21 Savage’s ‘Verzuz’ Claim: “Man, Wassup?”

Kodak Black did not shy away from responding to 21 Savage’s claim that he could beat their entire 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz battle. The “Walk” rapper said that he has already laid out the gauntlet and the Slaughter Gang CEO’s Her Loss collaborator, Drake, knows the truth. “21 don’t want the smokes, man,” the 25-year-old said on a Wednesday (Nov. 9) Instagram Live. “That ni**a ain’t say nothing yet. I done DM’d that ni**a. Man, wassup? Run it. I done hit Verzuz. Don’t be capping on this internet, homie. You ain’t ready to stand up in that...
Vibe

Takeoff’s Funeral Brings Out Fans, Family, And Celebrity Friends

Takeoff of Atlanta trio Migos was celebrated Friday at his heavily-attended funeral service in his hometown, with fans, family and friends flocking to the State Farm Arena to pay their respects. Relatives of the rapper chose not to allow media into the homegoing service, and also took an extra step to ensure privacy by confiscating all recording devices while mourners were inside. Some fans, however, shared glimpses of the occasion via social media, including “Hip-Hop Hoarder” Nu Face, who shared snaps of the scene outside of the arena ahead of the service. More from VIBE.comAl Sharpton Says Hip-Hop Is Not...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

50 Cent Advises Rappers To Take Their Time Making Music

50 Cent celebrated a milestone on Tuesday (Nov. 8) as his 2003 classic Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ re-entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart. With this achievement in mind, the former G-Unit leader took the time to share some advice with today’s rappers. “Take your time and make a classic, they last a long time,” the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram with clapping emojis. Fif is certainly justified in giving this advice, as Get Rich‘s latest chart placement brings the album to 150 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart and makes it his longest-charting project ever. Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ made...
Vibe

Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, ‘Outlaws’

Mario Van Peebles is set to direct and star in a new western film for Quiver titled Outlaws. Joining him in leading roles will be Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer, and Edward James Olmos. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit After Musk TakeoverChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"'Candyman' Star Tony Todd Paid $1K Per Bee Sting For Classic Horror Film Outlaws centers around Chief (Van Peebles), “a renegade cowboy putting together a multicultural team of new and old friends in order to ride into dangerous unsettled territory to retrieve gold from an abandoned mine.” However, with...
Vibe

Brittney Griner Transferred To Russian Forced Labor Camp

Brittney Griner has reportedly been moved to a Russian forced labor camp in the midst of serving her nine-year sentence in the country’s prison system. The WNBA star will reportedly endure harsh conditions in the “penal colony,” with Fox News reporting that it will be difficult for her family to contact her or even know her exact location. This move follows the Phoenix Mercury center’s appeal being denied by Russian courts in October. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Breaks Silence On Denied AppealBrittney Griner's "Traumatic Experience" Continues After Court Rejects AppealBrittney Griner Receives Heartfelt Birthday Messages Behind Bars “Every...
Vibe

Takeoff’s Funeral To Be Held At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Takeoff will be laid to rest in his hometown of Atlanta. According to WSBTV, the Migos rapper’s funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday, Nov. 11.  Jesse Curney III, a local ATL pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to the news outlet that he would lead the service’s eulogy.More from VIBE.comTakeoff's Music Sees Spike In Popularity After His DeathDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second DateGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him Takeoff died at 28. The Georgian rapper, née Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Vibe

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy