Drake And 21 Savage Continue ‘Her Loss’ Trolling With Faux ‘COLORS’ Video

Drake and 21 Savage are not quite done with their Her Loss trolling. On Monday (Nov. 7), the duo premiered a fake COLORSXSTUDIOS performance of the track, “Privileged Rappers” from their joint project . These most recent antics follow their recent fake “stop” at Saturday Night Live to perform “On BS,” which features an introduction by Creed III ‘s Michael B. Jordan.

COLORSXSTUDIOS ‘ YouTube series is an aesthetically unique platform that showcases artists in live performance videos in minimalist monochrome. In the faux COLORS clip, the two appear in an amber-colored backdrop as they exchange verses on the track.

Drizzy also conjured up a false appearance on the Howard Stern Show , where he cropped himself into scenes from actual interviews with the veteran radio host. Stern actually claimed to be impressed with the “fake press tour.”

“He edited himself in to look like he’s in our studio, and he’s answering questions from me using clips from a different interview,” Stern said on-air. “Drake did such a good job that the news outlets are reporting on it as if it’s real.”

Also on Monday (Nov. 7), Drake announced that his upcoming show at the Apollo Theater in NYC would be rescheduled. He has added two dates in December in order to attend the late Takeoff ’s funeral at State Farm Arena on Friday, Nov. 11.

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” the 6 God wrote on Instagram. “We have added a second date for the fans.”

Drake and 21 Savage released their joint project Her Loss, on Nov. 4th after dropping a visualizer to their collaborative effort “Jimmy Crooks,” from Drake Honestly, Nevermind album. Champagne Papi took to his Instagram to announce the joint album with a fake Vogue cover.

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow,” he captioned the magazine cover. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment Her Loss Nov 4th .”

Drake And 21 Savage Sued By 'Vogue' Over Mock Cover

Conde Nast is now reportedly suing the pair for posting and distributing a mocked-up Vogue cover as part of their album promotion campaign. Reportedly, Drake and 21 Savage also professionally reprinted a full issue of the legendary magazine with the fake cover and handed it out in several North American cities. Apparently, the insides of the magazine was unchanged.

Check out Drake and 21 Savage’s fake COLORS show performance to “Privileged Rappers” above.