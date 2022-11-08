ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Asche joining major league staff for Orioles

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach.

The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions.

The 32-year-old Asche is being promoted after serving as upper-level hitting coordinator this year. That was his first season in the organization. He also has been a minor league hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Asche spent his major league playing career with the Phillies (2013-16) and Chicago White Sox (2017).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

