Police shut down the red carpet at the Milan premiere of Bones and All after a massive group of Timothée Chalamet fans prompted safety concerns, Variety reports. The horde of fans had gathered outside the Space Cinema Odeon in hopes to see the 26-year-old heartthrob, who stars in the cannibal romance. The premiere continued in a limited capacity with members of the press turned away as well. The film’s limited release is set for Nov. 18 in the U.S. and will expand to wide release Nov. 23.Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Luca Guadagnino wave to the crowd at the #BonesAndAll premiere in Milan. https://t.co/PycbQzYAzd pic.twitter.com/ZgG8Kvc3CU— Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2022 Read it at Variety

17 MINUTES AGO