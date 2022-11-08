ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The English’ Loses a Compelling Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Two-Hander in Convoluted Web of Grievances: TV Review

There’s a great show hiding inside the convoluted plots otherwise obscuring “The English.” From writer and director Hugo Blick (“Black Earth Rising”), Amazon Prime Video’s new limited series taps Emily Blunt (also an executive producer) and Chaske Spencer (“Banshee,” “Sneaky Pete”) to play Cornelia and Eli, an especially odd couple who forge an equally unlikely and unshakeable bond out in the dusty, unforgiving deserts of the American West. Together, these two characters and actors alike prove more than enough to drive the series forward — and yet, Blick continually throws more and more complications into the mix, packing the season’s six episodes with easily 10 hours worth of material.
Folk Music Icon Ramblin' Jack Elliott Performs At Bluegrass Festival Saturday

SEBASTOPOL (BCN) A flatpicking, folksinging, guitar-strumming folk music icon who inspired Bob Dylan and studied with Woody Guthrie is headlining the 20th Anniversary Sonoma County Bluegrass & Folk Music Festival in Sebastopol Saturday. Grammy-winning Ramblin' Jack Elliott, 91, still tours nationally and is known as one of the last of...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
Megan Thee Stallion Wants to Play Millie Bobby Brown’s Best Friend on ‘Stranger Things’

Back on Nov. 6, Netflix enlisted rap star and massive Stranger Things fan Megan Thee Stallion for a special trivia video for “Stranger Things Day” (Nov. 6 being the day Will Byers goes missing on the series). Amidst the preparations, the folks at Netflix alerted Stranger Things star and massive Megan Thee Stallion fan, Millie Bobby Brown, that the MC would be participating in this year’s festivities.
TheDailyBeast

Horde of Timothée Chalamet Fans Shut Down ‘Bones and All’ Red Carpet

Police shut down the red carpet at the Milan premiere of Bones and All after a massive group of Timothée Chalamet fans prompted safety concerns, Variety reports. The horde of fans had gathered outside the Space Cinema Odeon in hopes to see the 26-year-old heartthrob, who stars in the cannibal romance. The premiere continued in a limited capacity with members of the press turned away as well. The film’s limited release is set for Nov. 18 in the U.S. and will expand to wide release Nov. 23.Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Luca Guadagnino wave to the crowd at the #BonesAndAll premiere in Milan. https://t.co/PycbQzYAzd pic.twitter.com/ZgG8Kvc3CU— Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2022 Read it at Variety

