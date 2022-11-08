ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Finalist on Carbon-Recycling Technology

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMlnC_0j3WujZR00

Prince Willam's Earthshot prize finalist Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the Illinois-based company is recognized for its technology that captures carbon emissions to turn them into useful products, such as sustainable fuels, packing, and cosmetics.

Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Cheddar News

How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
The Associated Press

Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Student Borrowers Wait in Anticipation for Biden Announcement on Loans

President Biden is expected to make an announcement regarding student debt this week, with hopes from borrowers that up to $10,000 per loan will be canceled. Roy Paul, the executive director of the financial literacy nonprofit Cents Ability, joined Cheddar News to talk about predictions regarding the announcement. "I think President Biden, playing the moderate person that he is, is really struggling with the idea that there are going to be millions of people who were quote-unquote left out of this process," he said.
Cheddar News

Midterms 2022: Cannabis Legalization Wins in Two of Five States

"When cannabis came up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn’t a clean sweep like two years prior.Adult-use legalization made it to the ballot in five states but succeeded in only two: Maryland and Missouri. Initiatives failed by relatively slim margins in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota, all historically Republican states. But in a tougher election year, experts were not especially surprised and maintained hope of future reforms on the state and federal levels.“It's disappointing, but it's not terribly unexpected,” said Morgan Fox, the political director at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws...
MARYLAND STATE
Cheddar News

Celebrating Veterans Day With Freebies and Discounts for Military Service Members

"November 11 marks Veterans Day in the U.S. and businesses across the country are looking to give back to those vets that have been tasked to serve and protect with a number of freebies and discounts. The holiday then-known as Armistice Day, was initially declared to honor World War I veterans with parades and public meetings.In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress  and President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to recognize all servicemembers. Here is a list a few places —among many — that are offering discounts and freebies to those who have served...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Markets Rally, Twitter Unchecked & Disney Dips

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.  INFLATION RALLY It was another whiplash-inducing week on Wall Street. Despite continued pain in the tech sector, the S&P 500 had its best week since June, and a couple of factors were likely behind the rally. First, midterm results raised the possibility of a split Congress, which many investors interpreted as a good thing for the stock market. In this view, the pullback in stimulus means less inflation pressure, which...
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform

Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
waste360.com

Pathways Alliance Focuses on Suite of Technologies to Advance Net Zero Plan

The Pathways Alliance, representing Canada’s largest oil sands producers, has released additional details on plans to progress innovative technologies to reduce emissions, as part of its unprecedented multi-phased plan to achieve the goal of net zero by 2050. The list of technologies underscores the Alliance’s collaborative work to help...
Cheddar News

Stocks Rally, S&P Jumps as Market Digests Midterm Results

"This week was a big one for stocks as the S&P posted its biggest weekly percentage gain since June. David Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist of Morningstar, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the midterms drove markets this week and what lies ahead."
The Associated Press

Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
Cheddar News

How Ray J Built His Headphone Brand

"You may know Ray J as a rapper, singer, or reality TV star, but you may not know that over the years he’s made a number of business deals in the tech world. His most recent venture is Raycon, a headphone company that promises affordable tech. He sat down with Celebrity Lemonade Stand host Shannon LaNier to talk about his strategy, how he built the brand, and how his star status impacts his business."
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Black Panther' Preview Haul, Mark Cuban on Musk & Ash Ketchum the Very Best

"Wakanda Forever PreviewsThe talk of the town is clearly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel opens in theaters this weekend but is already leaving its mark in previews with $28 million earned on Thursday. It lands at being the 15th highest preview haul, surpassing the first film in 2018, which took in $25 million. The movie is projected to make up to $200 million in its opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of the year.Mark Cuban on Elon MuskDallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Elon Musk killed the most valuable part of Twitter by allowing users to...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'John Wick' 4 Trailer, Lindsay Lohan Back & Commanders Lawsuit

"'John Wick: Chapter 4' New LookKeanu Reeves is back as John Wick. Lionsgate just released the trailer for the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4, and it looks action packed as ever. There's a new love interest, and we even see him link up with an old onscreen pal in Laurence Fishburne. Other stars in the fourth sequel film include Halle Berry, Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick. The film is set to hit theaters in March 2023.Lohan Back to HollywoodLindsay Lohan is gearing up for her return to Hollywood. She's set to star in a Netflix holiday flick,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

