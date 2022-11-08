Sam Mendes was the guest of honor at the opening of the 30th EnergaCamerimage Film Festival Saturday evening, where he picked up the Krzysztof Kieslowski career award and introduced a special screening of his latest film, Empire of Light. Accepting the award in Toruń, Poland, Mendes praised the festival for its dedication to celebrating the art of cinematography and paid tribute to the cinematographers he has worked with throughout his career, describing them as the key to his success. Mendes gave special mention to Conrad Hall, who shot his first two films, American Beauty and Road To Perdition. Hall won the best...

