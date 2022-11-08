Boyfriend Arrested for 22-Year-Old Girlfriend’s ‘Horrific’ Dismemberment, NYC Authorities Say

Ramona Singer has told Page Six that she will not be returning to The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. “I do not want to do the show any longer,” she told the site. “It’s not for me at this time.” However, Page Six cited Bravo sources as saying Singer—who is an NYC OG—was not offered an opportunity to join the RHONY: Legacy cast. In March, Bravo’s Andy Cohen said the network would completely recast The Real Housewives of New York City and introduce a “Legacy” show made up of fan favorites from earlier seasons. Singer has been openly critical of the move telling the Reality with the King podcast that she didn’t feel like the Legacy show would be any good. “The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways,” she said. “So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?” Page Six reported that the shortlist for the Legacy show includes Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, as well as a few surprises.Read it at Page Six

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO