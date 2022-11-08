ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Melrose Place’ Actress Says Jennifer Siebel Newsom Was Upset After Meeting Weinstein

By Pilar Melendez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYtsm_0j3WuJof00
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

Actress Daphne Zuniga took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s sex-crimes trial on Tuesday to recall how her friend Jennifer Siebel Newsom behaved during a 2005 hike as she described meeting with Weinstein. Zuniga, who is best known for her role in Melrose Place , told Los Angeles Superior Court jurors that she and Siebel Newsom went on a hike in Franklin Canyon in Beverly Hills, and that the impression she got of her friend’s encounter with the disgraced producer was an ominous one. “She seemed upset, squirmy, agitated,” Zuniga said. “I asked how it went, she said, ‘Not good, I don’t want to talk about it.’ Zuniga would later learn that Weinstein allegedly raped her friend—who is now married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and set to testify in the trial—in a hotel room.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
People

Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'

Ashley Judd said she has "reframed experiences that I have had" that she now understands as "harassment and assault" in the wake of the #MeToo movement Ashley Judd says she didn't struggle with the decision to appear as herself in the upcoming film She Said, which surrounds the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, Judd, 54, received a standing ovation when she appeared alongside other Weinstein accusers after the world premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival, according to USA TODAY. "It was...
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
OK! Magazine

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump Enjoys Cali Sunshine Amid Rumors She's A 'Neighbor From Hell'

Newly minted Floridian Ivanka Trump seemingly couldn’t get enough sun in the Sunshine State, so she headed to the West Coast to catch some California rays.On Wednesday, October 26, the former first daughter took to Instagram with a beachy post for her 7.5 million Instagram followers, sharing photos depicting local foliage, city views and a garden selfie from her time in the Golden State.“California Dreaming,” the fashion maven captioned the post alongside two dolphin emojis and a wave emoji. The mom-of-three’s excursion comes amid rumors that Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have reportedly sparked conflict and controversy in their...
FLORIDA STATE
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst

Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
34K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy