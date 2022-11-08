Here’s the rundown of North Carolina’s most important races for Election Day 2022

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Tuesday is the day: Your last chance to cast a ballot in this year’s so-called midterm elections.

Early, in-person voting concluded Saturday afternoon, and about 2.15 million of you have voted. That’s about 85,000 more than at the same period in 2018 – or roughly 4%. But experts note that in 2018 there was one additional day of voting, too.

Election tracker Chris Cooper of Western Carolina University notes that, among the counties with the highest turnout, only Alleghany County in the Piedmont Triad is among the top 10, with about 35% of registered voters already having cast ballots.

Anecdotally, elsewhere in the Triad, Guilford County has accepted about 107,234 ballots, and Forsyth County had about 80,430. Randolph County reported 26,879 and Rockingham County, 18,482.

If you care about demographics, the voters have been mostly white and female. About 38.16% have been cast by registered Democrats, 31.3% by Republicans and 30.26% by unaffiliated. Voter registration records show about 35.58% of North Carolina’s roughly 7.409 million registered voters to be unaffiliated, with 33.73% registered as Democrats and 30.01% as Republicans.

What’s on the ballot?

The ballot is chock full of meaty faces: A U.S. Senator, 14 seats in Congress, the General Assembly, two seats on the state Supreme Court and five seats on the Court of Appeals are the headliners. But in various counties are seats on Boards of Commissioners, school boards, sheriffs and local courts and some civic councils. For more about key races, keep scrolling.

Final 2022 NC general candidate list by Steven Doyle on Scribd

Your voting options

And you are left with only two voting options:

The polls will be open across North Carolina from 6:30 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That will include curbside voting and same-day registration for some limited individuals (not everyone) .

. If you have requested a mail-in ballot by the deadline, you must have it signed and postmarked by 5 p.m. Tuesday, but the ballot can arrive at an elections office by the following Monday and still be counted.

NOTE: You do not have to have a photo identification to vote. But you do need specific identifiers for same-day registration, if you qualify for that option.

If you have any questions, contact the elections office in the county where you live. You can find almost every answer on the state Board of Elections’ web site .

Election security

There has been much discussion about election security, largely because of former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims about the validity of the 2020 presidential election. There is almost no evidence of voter fraud , but election boards in North Carolina have taken extra steps to ensure that the public has the utmost confidence .

A group of retired state judges and elections supporters called NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure elections conducted a listening tour across the state that sought to reinforce the process.

Former NC House Speaker Pro Tem Skip Stam, a Republican member of the group, said in a release that “these positive early voting experiences show that North Carolinians care about democracy, and that we support each person’s right to vote safely and securely.”

U.S. Senate race

The headline race on the ballot, of course, is to find out who will replace retiring Republican Richard Burr in the U.S. Senate. The race primarily is between Democrat Cheri Beasley, a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court , and Republican Ted Budd, a gun-shop owner from Advance who has represented the 13th Congressional District since 2016 .

The Green Party’s candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Matthew Hoh. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Shannon Bray, Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate (CANDIDATE PHOTO)

The ballot also includes Libertarian Shannon Bray , a Department of Defense employee from Apex, and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh , a retired State Department employee from Wake Forest.

This race, along with those in states such as Georgia, Pennyslvania, Nevada and Arizona could decide which party controls the Senate for the next two years . Democrats now have a 51-50 edge based on the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The key issues

The key issues among voters continue to be the economy — including inflation, employment and taxes — abortion rights since the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade and preservation of democracy. Republicans want voters to blame President Donald Trump for rising costs in the post-pandemic world, and Democrats suggest that the GOP would eliminate access to abortion for women, and threaten the continuity of Social Security and Medicare.

Polls on the race

Polls have been tight throughout the election cycle, but the most recent poll show that Budd has taken an advantage slightly outside of the margin of error. Beasley and Budd have raised tens of millions , and political action committees have invested millions more in advertising buys to support both candidates.

14 seats in the U.S. House

This is the congressional map used in this year’s election. (NC GENERAL ASSEMBLY)

There are 14 seats in Congress available this year, an increase of one because of the census. The voting districts have changed somewhat, and some voters in the 14 counties of the Piedmont Triad will have new options to consider.

After vigorous court fights about the fairness of districts drawn by the General Assembly, the electoral map adopted in February figures to give Democrats a chance to gain on the 8-5 advantage now held by Republicans. This situation also is affected by the retirements of two Democrats who have served for decades: Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-Wilson) and Rep. David Price (D-Durham). One incumbent, controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-Hendersonville) was ousted in the 11th District.

Most observers think that Republicans are favored in seven of the districts (3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11), and Democrats would have the edge in six (1, 2, 4, 6, 12 and 14). One, the 13th, has been considered a toss-up, and state Sen. Wiley Nickel (D-Cary) is facing newcomer and Trump acolyte Bo Hines (R-Fuquay-Varina) in what has proven to be one of the most expensive House races in the country.

Piedmont Triad districts

In the Piedmont Triad, there are two firm incumbents – Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) in the 5th District and Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) in the 6th – and two more incumbents who have moved into districts that include some of those 14 counties.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte) is the nominee in the 8th District, which includes some of the counties in his old 9th district, and Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Moore County), who now represents the 8th, is nominated in the 9th District, which also includes some of his old district. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-Statesville) no longer is nominated to represent the Triad, and Budd is running for Senate (his home is now in the 5th District).

The 4th District also includes Alamance County, and Price’s seat is a duel between state Sen. Valerie Foushee (D-Durham) and newcomer Courtney Geels (R-Durham).

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Moore County)

Courtney Geels (R-Durham)

Valerie Foushee, 4th District candidate

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk)

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte)

6th District race

The 6th District has been a target by Republicans because the new map is not quite so firmly crowded by registered Democrats. Rockingham County and almost all of Caswell County are now part of the mix along with Guilford County and a large chunk of Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

Manning, who won her first race in 2020 with about 62% of the vote , has generated millions in contributions in her race against Republican newcomer Christian Castelli, a retired Army officer and businessman who lives in Southern Pines, and Libertarian Thomas Watercott of Greensboro.

Castelli has pushed most of the basic issues that Republican candidates have pursued – the economy and Biden and complaints about spending – and Manning has stood on her long connection to Greensboro and her support to population measures signed by Biden, including the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the inflation reduction act and gun reform. She also has been a champion for abortion rights and protections for women’s health.

Election deniers on the ballot

Among nominees in the Triad, Budd, Foxx, Bishop, Hudson and Geels all have denied that Biden was duly elected in 2020, siding with Trump’s unfounded lies. Only Castelli, who is in his first election, has no publicly stated opinion on that issue except to say he didn’t view the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to meet his definition of the word “insurrection.”

Full congressional slate

Here are the candidates in all races, listed in alphabetical order. Incumbents are noted where appropriate. Current state/national elected leaders are noted:

Triad Congressional districts

4th District (Alamance, along with Orange, Durham, Granville and a speck of Person counties): State Sen. Valerie Foushee (D-Hillsborough), Courtney Geels (R-Durham).

5th District (Stokes, Surry, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes, Alleghany and most of Forsyth counties et al): Incumbent Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk), Kyle Parrish (D-Cary).

6th District (Guilford, Rockingham and most of Caswell and some of Forsyth counties): Christian Castelli (R-Asheboro), incumbent Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), Thomas Watercott (L-Greensboro).

8th District (Davidson, Montgomery counties et al): Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte), Scott Huffman (D-Harrisburg).

9th District (Randolph County et al): Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord), state Sen. Ben Clark (D-Raeford).

Non-Triad Congressional districts

1st District: Don Davis (D-Snow Hill), Sandy Smith (R-Rocky Mount).

2nd District: Incumbent Rep. Deborah Ross (D-Raleigh), Christine Villaverde (R-Fuquay-Varina).

3rd District: Barbara Gaskins (D-Greenville), incumbent Rep. Greg Murphy (R-Greenville).

7th District: Charles Graham (D-Lumberton), incumbent Rep. David Rouzer (R-Wilmington).

10th District: Pam Genant (D-Valdese), incumbent Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-Statesville).

11th District: Jasmine Beach-Ferrara (D-Asheville), David Coatney (L-Fletcher), state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R-Flat Rock).

12th District: Incumbent Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte), Tyler Lee (R-Charlotte).

13th District: Bo Hines (R-Fuquay-Varina), state Sen. Wiley Nickel (D-Cary)

14th District: Pat Harrigan (R-Catawba), state Sen. Jeff Jackson (D-Charlotte).

NC Senate and House

All seats in the state Senate and state House are up for election, but several Triad delegates have been re-elected because they are formally unopposed on the formal ballot:

SENATE: State Sen. Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) again will serve Rockingham and a portion of Guilford County in District 26. He will be joined in representing the Piedmont Triad in the Senate by Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville) in District 31, newcomer Eddie Settle (R-Wilkes County) in District 36 and veteran Ralph Hise (R-Spruce Pine) in District 37.

HOUSE: Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro) is headed back to Raleigh, and in the Triad she will be joined by Wayne Sasser (R-Albermarle) in District 67, Kanika Brown (D-Winston-Salem) in District 71, Donny Lamberth (R-Winston-Salem) in District 75, Julia C. Howard (R-Mocksville) in District 77, Sarah Stevens (R-Mount Airy) in District 90 and Kyle Hall (R-King) in District 91.

Dennis Shane Miller, a Democrat from Thomasville running in House District 80, said he has left the race, leaving incumbent Republican Sam Watford of Thomasville without opposition (although Miller said he withdrew too late to have his name removed from the ballot).

The top issue: Control

There are numerous issues in this election, but pre-eminent is the GOP’s hope to regain a supermajority in both chambers that would allow it to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. There are some districts that are seen as potential for changes.

The Civitas Partisan Index , an election watchdog for the conservative John Locke Foundation, evaluates how elections might go based on partisan lean and reports that there are 24 Senate districts that lean Republican and 22 lean Democrat, meaning four districts that are true toss-ups (none in the Piedmont Triad).

But Civitas says that in the House there are 19 districts statewide rated as toss-up or “lean Democratic,” including five in the Triad:

House District 59, where longtime Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) is in a race against Democratic newcomer Sherrie Young, who starts with a 2-point Democratic advantage.

Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point) in District 62 is slightly behind Democrat Brandon Gray by this analysis. So is Rep. Jeff Zenger (R-Lewisville) in District 74, where Carla Catalan Day of Winston-Salem has a 1-point head start.

Incumbent Rep. Robert Reives (D-Goldston) has a 4-point bulge on Republican Walter Petty of Siler City in District 54, and incumbent Rep. Ricky Hurtado (D-Graham) is up by 3 points over Republican Stephen Ross of Burlington in District 63.

How candidates view the issues

Here is how candidates for the state House and the state Senate in the Triad’s districts view topics such as expanded Medicaid, medical marijuana, legalized sports gambling and access to a legal abortion.

All the candidates

Here’s the full rundown. Here are the candidates in all races, listed in alphabetical order. Incumbents are noted where appropriate.

Triad state Senate districts

NC Senate map

District 23: State Rep. Graig Meyer (D-Chapel Hill), Landon Woods (R-Yanceyville).

District 25: Sean C. Ewing (D-Mebane), incumbent Sen. Amy Scott Galey (R-Burlington).

District 26: Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) is unopposed.

District 27: Incumbent Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro), Josh Sessoms (R-Greensboro).

District 28: Incumbent Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro), Paul Schumacher (R-Greensboro).

District 29: Incumbent Sen. David Craven (R-Asheboro), Brooke Crump (D-Mount Gilead).

District 30: Incumbent Sen. Steve Jarvis (R-Lexington), Monique D. Johnson (D-Thomasville).

District 31: Incumbent Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville).

District 32: Incumbent Sen. Paul Lowe Jr. (D-Winston-Salem), George K. Ware (R-Winston-Salem).

District 36: Eddie Settle (R-Elkin) is unopposed.

District 37: Incumbent Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Spruce Pine) is unopposed.

Triad state House districts

NC House district map

District 50: Charles Lopez (R-Mebane), Renee Price (D-Hillsborough).

District 54: Walter Petty (R-Siler City), incumbent Rep. Robert T. Reives (D-Goldston).

District 57: Michelle C. Bardsley (R-Greensboro), incumbent Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Greensboro).

District 58: Chrissy Smith (R-Greensboro), incumbent Rep. Amos Quick (D-Greensboro).

District 59: Incumbent Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett), Sherrie Young (D-Greensboro).

District 60: Bob Blasingame (R-Jamestown), incumbent Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-High Point).

District 61: Incumbent Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro) is unopposed.

District 62: Incumbent Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point), Brandon Gray (D-Oak Ridge).

District 63: Incumbent Rep. Ricky Hurtado (D-Graham), Stephen Ross (R-Burlington).

District 64: Ron Osborne (D-Graham), Dennis Riddell (R-Snow Camp).

District 65: Jay Donecker (D-Reidsville), incumbent Rep. Reece Pyrtle (R-Stoneville).

District 67: Wayne Sasser (R-Albermarle) is unopposed.

District 70: Brian Biggs (R-Trinity), Susan Lee Scott (D-Asheboro).

District 71: Kanika Brown (D-Winston-Salem) is unopposed.

District 72: Incumbent Rep. Amber M. Baker (D-Winston-Salem), Shelton Stallworthy (R-Winston-Salem).

District 74: Carla Catalan Day (D-Winston-Salem), incumbent Rep. Jeff Zenger (R-Lewisville).

District 75: Incumbent Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem) is unopposed.

District 77: Incumbent Rep. Julia C. Howard (R-Mocksville) is unopposed.

District 78: Erik Davis (D-Asheboro), Neal Jackson (R-Robbins).

District 80: Dennis S. Miller (D-Thomasville), incumbent Rep. Sam Watford (R-Thomasville).

District 81: Incumbent Rep. Larry Potts (R-Lexington), Joe Watkins (D-Lexington).

District 90: Sarah Stevens (R-Mount Airy) is unopposed.

District 91: Incumbent Rep. Kyle Hall (R-King) is unopposed.

District 93: Ben Massey (D-Grassy Creek), incumbent Rep. Ray Pickett (R-Blowing Rock).

Top court seats

Richard Dietz

Lucy Inman

Sam Ervin IV

Trey Allen

The balance of power in the NC Supreme Court could shift because Republicans see an opportunity to seize control for the first time since the General Assembly made the races partisan . Chief Justice Paul Newby’s razor-thin victory over Beasley in 2020 made the margin one for Democrats (4-3), and one of those Democrats, Robin Hudson, is retiring.

Two sitting judges on the state Court of Appeals, Republican Richard Dietz and Democrat Lucy Inman, are competing for Hudson’s spot. Longtime incumbent Sam Ervin IV also is in a tough race against Republican Trey Allen.

In the Court of Appeals, the GOP could expand its control with the four seats on the ballot. Here’s the full rundown, listed in alphabetical order, with incumbents noted where appropriate.

Supreme Court

Associate Justices Seat 03: Richard Dietz (R-Raleigh), Lucy Inman (D-Raleigh).

Richard Dietz (R-Raleigh), Lucy Inman (D-Raleigh). Associate Justice Seat 05: Trey Allen (R-Hillsborough), incumbent Sam J. Ervin IV (D- Morganton).

Court of Appeals

Seat 8: Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D-Oxford) vs. Julee Tate Flood (R-Holly Springs).

Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D-Oxford) vs. Julee Tate Flood (R-Holly Springs). Seat 9: Brad A. Salmon (D-Sanford), Donna Stroud (R-Garner).

Brad A. Salmon (D-Sanford), Donna Stroud (R-Garner). Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams (D-Fayetteville, John M. Tyson (R- Fayetteville).

Gale Murray Adams (D-Fayetteville, John M. Tyson (R- Fayetteville). Seat 11: Incumbent Darren Jackson (D-Raleigh), Michael Stading (R-Charlotte).

More information

Need more information? We have help:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.