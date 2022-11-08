$50K reward offered for info leading to arrest, conviction of suspect wanted in USPS letter carrier robbery

Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
WGNtv.com
Police: Suburban mail carrier accused of stealing over 100 checks worth $40K
ELMHURST, Ill. — A suburban mail carrier was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over 100 checks worth around $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst police officer was dispatched to a local business for the report of check fraud involving five checks that were fraudulently deposited.
Chicago police warn residents of Back of the Yards about burglar breaking into homes
CHICAGO - Chicago police want residents of the Back of the Yards neighborhood to be on the lookout for a burglar. Police said the man has broken into at least two homes and stolen stuff. The two robberies occurred on the night of November 5th into the morning of November...
Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August. Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. The suspect is...
2 in custody for armed robbery and battery on CTA Red Line, CPD search for more suspects
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a group of men who beat and robbed a man of his belongings on the CTA Red Line early Saturday morning. According to police, a man was headed northbound on the Red Line around the 1100 block of South State Street at 1:42 a.m. when 4 to six men […]
Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
Chicago man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking at least 5 firearms
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking at least five firearms. Roberto Prieto, 34, pled guilty to three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in June. According to prosecutors, in June 2020 and July 2021, Prieto offered firearms...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence
CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
Chicago restaurant holds fundraiser for employee critically injured in hit-and-run
A white sedan hit an unoccupied parked car, which shifted onto the curb and hit the man, CPD said.
Man with ties to Illinois considered person of interest in dating app crime
RACINE, Wisco. - The Racine, Wisconsin Police Department is warning women to look out for one man on the dating apps. Police say 52-year-old Timothy Olson is a person of interest in one of their cases. The criminal complaint says he met a woman on Match. She told police the...
Gunfire reported outside Yorktown Center shopping mall
Lombard police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the Yorktown Center shopping mall.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville ID'd, authorities say
A 56-year-old man was sitting on a porch when someone opened fire, killing him, police said. He has been identified.
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
Lombard police investigating report of shots fired near Yorktown Center shopping mall
LOMBARD, Ill. - Lombard police determined there was no active threat to the community after investigating a report of shots fired near the Yorktown Center shopping mall Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., the Village of Lombard issued an alert on its social media platforms stating that officers were in the parking...
17 shots fired at house after man yells out window at catalytic converter thieves
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Adrian Munoz heard something out the window of his West Lawn neighborhood house early Thursday – and he went and looked to find out what the commotion was.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, that almost cost Munoz his life. Thieves blasted his home with shot after shot.A total of 17 bullets were fired into the house after Munoz got up and looked out the window in the middle of the night. He saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a neighbor's car parked out front – and the violent response from the thieves left his...
Crestwood police warn of thieves stealing from cars as drivers pump gas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It happens fast; blink and you might miss it. That's what robbers are relying on.Crestwood Police released a video showing a pickup truck driver pumping gas when another car pulled up, and someone slinked out of the passenger seat and ransacked the truck's cab, then took off, all in a manner of seconds.All the time, the truck driver kept pumping gas without ever knowing anything happened.Police warned drivers to lock their car while pumping gas, and to stay aware of their surroundings.They said this type of robbery has happened several times in the last two weeks.
fox32chicago.com
Police chase: Carjackers flee troopers from western suburbs to Lower West Side
CHICAGO - State troopers chased a stolen car from the western suburbs to the Lower West Side early Friday morning. A vehicle was reported stolen in Cicero, according to police. Around 3:26 a.m., troopers saw the stolen car on northbound I-55 and followed it. The stolen car was headed toward...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 14 years for using loaded gun to protect illegal drugs, cash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who used a loaded gun to protect his heroin, fentanyl and approximately $3,100 in cash has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office says London Grover, 32, pointed a firearm at someone attempting to steal his heroin and fentanyl on Feb. 23, 2019.
