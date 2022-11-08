Read full article on original website
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
Wrong way vehicle detection system to begin testing throughout Massachusetts
MassDOT will begin testing wrong way vehicle detection systems on various highway exits throughout the state. The testing will be done on several major highways, including I-91 in Bernardston.
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
Massachusetts Folks, Did You Know This is Walmart’s Best Selling Item?
Here in Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts for that matter, many residents are all about community and that means doing their best to shop local. Not that there is anything wrong with going to the bigger-name stores but quite a few people want to try to support their local neighbors and community members as much as possible. You know the saying "shop local."
Teen finds jewelry in donated jacket, tracks down owner in Worcester
WORCESTER - When Luke Coelho put on his new donated jacket last week, he was so grateful because he now had something that would keep him warm. But he would soon discover the old jacket is more valuable and precious than he could even imagine. Inside the coat pocket was two Gucci watches, a bracelet and two diamond rings. The 17-year-old senior recently transferred to South High Community School in Worcester from Brazil. To help provide him with enough clothes for the winter he got help from the school's clothes donation program called Andy's Attic. The jacket was...
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
Nicole Timeline: When will Massachusetts feel impacts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what Hurricane Nicole could mean for western Massachusetts.
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
Bright Nights and Winterlights in Mass. up for best holiday lights display
Two Massachusetts light display are in the running to be voted the most favorited holiday lights display in the country. Bright Nights in Forest Park and Winterlights in Stockbridge, Canton and North Andover are in the top 20 running for USA Today’s 10Best favorite holiday lights display. “For many...
‘Knuckleheads’ toss portable toilet into R.I. pond
"It takes an idiot to vandalize public property to start with, but it takes a really malicious idiot to vandalize public property that exists to ensure access to the outdoors for people with disabilities." Carbuncle Pond was not stocked with special fish like other bodies of water were in honor...
"Stop White Hate" sign outside Bellingham school has some parents on edge
BELLINGHAM - Some parents are on edge after a sign that said "Stop White Hate" was discovered along the street entrance of Bellingham High School over the weekend. School Superintendent Peter Morano sent an email to parents this week saying "...it is deplorable, and we denounce it." Police say a couple of residents took it down when they saw it and brought it to the police department. "I don't know what led to it, I don't know why they put it up there, I don't know if it's a parent that's upset because of the way things are...
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
happymag.tv
People say this 1937 painting is “proof” of time travel
Many believe this 1937 painting “proves” time travel. The 85-year-old artwork features something that didn’t exist yet. Can you see it?. A piece of artwork painted in 1937 by Umberto Romano, titled Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield portrays the founder of Springfield, Massachusetts, William Pynchon, during the time of the city’s development. Despite Pynchon’s role as the supposed focal point of this piece, something far more intriguing (and puzzling) has captured people’s attention.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts. Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale) Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks) Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal...
Customers Can’t Stop Raving About This New Berkshires Restaurant!
It's one thing to have a new restaurant and/or eatery open up for the sake of new incoming business, but it's also pretty great when it seems like all anyone does it talk about how amazing your new joint is. There's a new spot that has opened up in the Berkshires and people can't seem to shut up about how great it is!
