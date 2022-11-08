ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Folks, Did You Know This is Walmart’s Best Selling Item?

Here in Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts for that matter, many residents are all about community and that means doing their best to shop local. Not that there is anything wrong with going to the bigger-name stores but quite a few people want to try to support their local neighbors and community members as much as possible. You know the saying "shop local."
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Teen finds jewelry in donated jacket, tracks down owner in Worcester

WORCESTER - When Luke Coelho put on his new donated jacket last week, he was so grateful because he now had something that would keep him warm. But he would soon discover the old jacket is more valuable and precious than he could even imagine. Inside the coat pocket was two Gucci watches, a bracelet and two diamond rings. The 17-year-old senior recently transferred to South High Community School in Worcester from Brazil. To help provide him with enough clothes for the winter he got help from the school's clothes donation program called Andy's Attic. The jacket was...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

‘Knuckleheads’ toss portable toilet into R.I. pond

"It takes an idiot to vandalize public property to start with, but it takes a really malicious idiot to vandalize public property that exists to ensure access to the outdoors for people with disabilities." Carbuncle Pond was not stocked with special fish like other bodies of water were in honor...
COVENTRY, RI
CBS Boston

"Stop White Hate" sign outside Bellingham school has some parents on edge

BELLINGHAM - Some parents are on edge after a sign that said "Stop White Hate" was discovered along the street entrance of Bellingham High School over the weekend. School Superintendent Peter Morano sent an email to parents this week saying "...it is deplorable, and we denounce it." Police say a couple of residents took it down when they saw it and brought it to the police department. "I don't know what led to it, I don't know why they put it up there, I don't know if it's a parent that's upset because of the way things are...
BELLINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?

The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
happymag.tv

People say this 1937 painting is “proof” of time travel

Many believe this 1937 painting “proves” time travel. The 85-year-old artwork features something that didn’t exist yet. Can you see it?. A piece of artwork painted in 1937 by Umberto Romano, titled Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield portrays the founder of Springfield, Massachusetts, William Pynchon, during the time of the city’s development. Despite Pynchon’s role as the supposed focal point of this piece, something far more intriguing (and puzzling) has captured people’s attention.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts. Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale) Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks) Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Customers Can’t Stop Raving About This New Berkshires Restaurant!

It's one thing to have a new restaurant and/or eatery open up for the sake of new incoming business, but it's also pretty great when it seems like all anyone does it talk about how amazing your new joint is. There's a new spot that has opened up in the Berkshires and people can't seem to shut up about how great it is!
LEE, MA

