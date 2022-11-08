Read full article on original website
Advocate
Gay Man Michael Pieciak Elected Vermont Treasurer
Vermont has elected a gay man, Michael Pieciak, as state treasurer. Pieciak, a Democrat, bested Republican H. Brooke Paige in the race to replace Beth Pearce, also a Dem, who did not seek reelection. Pieciak will be the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to hold the office. He has...
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers outline climate agenda
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus. Key lawmakers on Thursday presented their climate agenda. This week’s election was a big win...
NHPR
N.H. News Recap: The 2022 Midterm Results in New Hampshire
Voters across the country and here in New Hampshire went to the polls this week to decide who should represent them in Congress and at the State House. We talk about the results of the 2022 midterm elections on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap. You can find...
How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House
Democrats have never held this many seats in the lower chamber, and no single party has controlled this many districts in the chamber since 1966, according to state records. Read the story on VTDigger here: How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House.
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
WCAX
Do near identical outcomes in Vermont political races show level of partisan divide?
Read all of VTDigger's 2022 election night coverage
See our latest coverage of Vermont congressional, statewide and legislative races, plus state and local ballot measures. Read the story on VTDigger here: Read all of VTDigger's 2022 election night coverage.
WCAX
Vermont officials poised to review renewable energy policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Net metering advocates want Vermont to consider raising compensation for solar producers, saying the state is greatly undervaluing the energy the home producers contribute to the state’s renewable energy goals. But utilities have also pushed back, saying the current compensation rates are not sustainable over the long haul for non-solar customers that bear the brunt of energy infrastructure costs.
thepulseofnh.com
Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement
Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
WMUR.com
In New Hampshire visit, former GOP congressman says party needs to move on from past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the midterm election over, Republicans are now headed to states like New Hampshire to start talking about the 2024 presidential primary. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Michigan) was in New Hampshire on Thursday. The former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and seven-term congressman said there are reasons that a "red wave" failed to materialize for Republicans in the midterm.
Republican Phil Scott coasts to 4th term as governor of Vermont
The popular incumbent defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel, who is best known for her activism around housing and the opioid epidemic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Republican Phil Scott coasts to 4th term as governor of Vermont.
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution
Article 22, also known as Proposal 5, will guarantee the right to “personal reproductive autonomy.” Poll after poll has shown strong support in Vermont for abortion rights generally as well as for the ballot initiative in question. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.
mynbc5.com
In historic victory, Becca Balint becomes first woman to represent Vermont in Congress
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Democrat Becca Balint has won the race for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House, becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress. Balint, the president of the Vermont state Senate and a former middle-school teacher, beat the...
WCAX
Scott won re-election but Seigel made an impact
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the race for Vermont governor, Phil Scott keeps his job. While this isn’t surprising for an incumbent candidate, his challenger still made a mark. UVM political scientist Alex Garlick says despite Scott’s win, his Democratic competitor Brenda Seigle put up a spirited campaign. He...
WCAX
Vt. Democrats win record number of Statehouse seats, veto-proof majority
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democrats made big gains in the Legislature Tuesday night, securing a veto-proof majority over Republican Governor Phil Scott. “I am so excited to share the news that we have a veto-proof majority,” House Majority Leader Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said during a victory celebration Tuesday night.
Charity Clark wins race to become Vermont’s attorney general
Clark defeated first-time Republican candidate Mike Tagliavia to become the first woman elected attorney general in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Charity Clark wins race to become Vermont’s attorney general.
mynbc5.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
Vermont voters pass constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting slavery
Partial results released Tuesday night by the Secretary of State’s Office showed supporters of Proposal 2 outnumbering opponents 82%-11%. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont voters pass constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting slavery.
