Roy Batty
3d ago

an embarrassment to Vermont voters that they are stupid enough to continue to vote this career political parasite in office, only the voters of Pennsylvania are more brain dead

Advocate

Gay Man Michael Pieciak Elected Vermont Treasurer

Vermont has elected a gay man, Michael Pieciak, as state treasurer. Pieciak, a Democrat, bested Republican H. Brooke Paige in the race to replace Beth Pearce, also a Dem, who did not seek reelection. Pieciak will be the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to hold the office. He has...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont lawmakers outline climate agenda

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus. Key lawmakers on Thursday presented their climate agenda. This week’s election was a big win...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades

BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont officials poised to review renewable energy policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Net metering advocates want Vermont to consider raising compensation for solar producers, saying the state is greatly undervaluing the energy the home producers contribute to the state’s renewable energy goals. But utilities have also pushed back, saying the current compensation rates are not sustainable over the long haul for non-solar customers that bear the brunt of energy infrastructure costs.
VERMONT STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement

Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

In New Hampshire visit, former GOP congressman says party needs to move on from past

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the midterm election over, Republicans are now headed to states like New Hampshire to start talking about the 2024 presidential primary. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Michigan) was in New Hampshire on Thursday. The former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and seven-term congressman said there are reasons that a "red wave" failed to materialize for Republicans in the midterm.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Scott won re-election but Seigel made an impact

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the race for Vermont governor, Phil Scott keeps his job. While this isn’t surprising for an incumbent candidate, his challenger still made a mark. UVM political scientist Alex Garlick says despite Scott’s win, his Democratic competitor Brenda Seigle put up a spirited campaign. He...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Democrats win record number of Statehouse seats, veto-proof majority

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democrats made big gains in the Legislature Tuesday night, securing a veto-proof majority over Republican Governor Phil Scott. “I am so excited to share the news that we have a veto-proof majority,” House Majority Leader Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said during a victory celebration Tuesday night.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

