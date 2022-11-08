Read full article on original website
Hacksaw Jim Duggan On the Origin Of His 2X4, His Lengthy In-Ring Career
Hacksaw Jim Duggan had a long career in the ring, and he recently looked back on it in a new interview. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with the Times-Union promoting his one-man show this weekend, and you can see some highlights below:. On his Q&A show: “I’m lucky that...
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight
WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done. Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.
Spoilers For WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022
WWE taped matches for Tribute to the Troops 2022 after tonight’s Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma. * Braun Strowman def. LA Knight.
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: History On The Line
WWE will present a new, live episode of WWE Smackdown tonight with an Undisputed WWE tag team title match in the main event. If The Usos, the current champions, defeat the New Day, then they will get the record for the longest reign in history. The New Day currently hold the record of 483 days. The lineup includes:
Speculation Regarding Possible Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Some hints online have hinted at a potential return on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As noted earlier, Tony Khan hyped tonight’s show by promising an “an exciting newsworthy show” for fans. As PWInsider notes, there’s been some “chatter” and teases that tonight’s show could feature the return of The Elite, aka Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.
AEW News: Adam Cole on IndieLand Charity Stream, QT Marshall Jokes About Piledriving Danhausen, Orange Cassidy Bobble Brawlers Available
– AEW star Adam Cole took part in The Completionist’s annual IndieLand charity event. You can check out the stream featuring Cole below:. – QT Marshall had some fun after hitting Danhausen with a Piledriver on the steel ring steps last night on AEW Rampage:. – Shop AEW is...
Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.
AAA and Conrad Thompson May Be Planning Wrestlemania-Week Event
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA owner Dorian Roldan and Conrad Thompson are planning an event in the US during Wrestlemania weekend. Roldan had been talking about doing a show with a “good friend” for the US market, which was Thompson. It’s believed that they would have...
The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery
As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
Paul Heyman Explains What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
Paul Heyman appeared recently on WWE’s After The Bell and discussed what he approves of in the company’s recent creative choices (via Wrestling Inc). As a former writer and executive, Heyman shared his thoughts on the on-screen character dynamics that contribute to interesting performances, citing his current affiliation with The Bloodline as evidence. You can read a quick highlight from Heyman and listen to the full episode below.
Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s Smackdown, the following were advertised for Monday’s show. The episode airs live on USA Network:. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. * Miz addresses Johnny Gargano’s expose on Miz TV.
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * The Gates of Agony def. Teddy Goodz and Big Cuzo. * Tay Conti def....
Ricky Hatton is back with the legendary British fighter rising again to star in the ring for the first time in a decade when he takes on former multiple-weight world champion Marco Antonio Barrera.The pair will put on a show with nostalgia likely to flood back for fight fans throughout this exhibition in Manchester. Hatton, 44, has been retired from professional boxing since 2012 when Vyacheslav Senchenko delivered a crushing knockout. Perhaps Hatton’s best night was the whirlwind knockout of Kostya Tszyu, with his legion of supporters following him on the road as he dared to be great against Floyd...
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Brian Cage...
WWE News: Update on Bobby Roode’s Status In WWE, Gabe Sapolsky At Performance Center, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ava Raine
– PWInsider reports that Bobby Roode was seen in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, where WWE stars typically go for treatment of injuries. The hope backstage is that he will be back soon. WWE officials have reportedly talked about putting him on the Smackdown brand. – Gabe Sapolsky was at the WWE...
Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Face Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita on Next Week’s Live AEW Rampage
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has announced the first matchup for next week’s live episode of AEW Rampage. It will feature Eddie Kingston teaming with Ortiz against Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita. Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage will be held live at the Prudential Center in...
