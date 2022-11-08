Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Geneva veteran Sgt. Janet Pray honored for service and sacrifice
You can’t have the National Peanut Festival without the food, and one local chef knows this from personal experience. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Murder suspect Coley McCraney seeks bond release from jail. Updated: 3 hours ago. News 4's Ken...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Area Food Bank fights hunger 365 days a year and needs your help
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During this time of year, many people feel inspired to give back a little extra and there is always a need to fill, especially when it comes to hunger. The Wiregrass Area Food Bank works year-round to keep the Wiregrass well fed. “We fight hunger here...
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Geneva trio signs to play at next level
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Katlyn Conner, Erin Curry, and Makaley Boswell have all signed to play college ball. Conner and Curry will be headed to Wallace next season while Boswell is headed to Troy. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to...
Comments / 0