APD looking for Mt. Bonnell vehicle burglary, credit card fraud suspects
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said Tuesday two people accused of several car break-ins on Mount Bonnell Road and credit card fraud have been identified.
APD said the two women were seen in a red Buick Enclave near the 3800 block of Mount Bonnell Road in west Austin after a string of vehicle break-ins. The women are also accused of using stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.
The women are described by APD as:
- Suspect 1
- Black woman
- Heavy build
- Black hair
- Last seen wearing a white graphic T-shirt with the word “inspired” on it, black pants and orange flip-flops
- Suspect 2
- Black woman
- Average build
- Black braided hair
- Last seen wearing a camouflage T-shirt, gray pants with the word “Brooklyn” on the left leg and white crocs
Anyone with information about the incidents should call APD at (512) 974-5320 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 18