Austin, TX

APD looking for Mt. Bonnell vehicle burglary, credit card fraud suspects

By Billy Gates
KXAN
 7 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said Tuesday two people accused of several car break-ins on Mount Bonnell Road and credit card fraud have been identified.

APD said the two women were seen in a red Buick Enclave near the 3800 block of Mount Bonnell Road in west Austin after a string of vehicle break-ins. The women are also accused of using stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

The women are described by APD as:

  • Suspect 1
    • Black woman
    • Heavy build
    • Black hair
    • Last seen wearing a white graphic T-shirt with the word “inspired” on it, black pants and orange flip-flops
  • Suspect 2
    • Black woman
    • Average build
    • Black braided hair
    • Last seen wearing a camouflage T-shirt, gray pants with the word “Brooklyn” on the left leg and white crocs
Anyone with information about the incidents should call APD at (512) 974-5320 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.

