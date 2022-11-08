Massive Fuel Spill Closes Portions Of Maryland Highway

Fuel Spill Photo Credit: Pete Piringer MCFRS PIO (Twitter)

Lanes were blocked on a Maryland highway after a fuel spill following a collision in Montgomery County, authorities say.

First responders were on the scene to manage the spill after the driver of the vehicle struck an object on I-495 between New Hampshire Avenue and University Boulevard causing damage and the leak around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to Montgomery County police.

A hazmat team was on the scene to help assist with the spill. Some lanes and ramps were blocked during the incident.

