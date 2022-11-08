Read full article on original website
Guest816
4d ago
This is so awful and tragic. These illegal immigrants come here and raise the cost of living for everyone else. It needs to stop. Sorry to hear the buses stopped. That was a great idea. Loved to see the democrats whine and squirm over their own ridiculous policies.
Steve Martin
4d ago
This has to stop 🛑 I see them every day sleeping and trashing our Parks peeing Poping everywhere Trash . This is not what humanity is about.
Allyson Murray
3d ago
send them back where they came from, that's a no brainer. We are more then full, send them back! Do not allow them to cross in.No other country would allow this invasion.
